Technology News
English Edition

Tamil Anthology Series Sshhh Now Streaming on Aha: What You Need to Know

Sshhh, a Tamil anthology series, premieres on Aha from November 29, 2024, with gripping stories on love, education, and temptation.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 4 December 2024 12:58 IST
Tamil Anthology Series Sshhh Now Streaming on Aha: What You Need to Know

Photo Credit: AHA

The series Sshhh premieres exclusively on Aha.

Highlights
  • Sshhh explores complex human emotions in Tamil anthology series
  • Watch Sshhh on Aha starting November 29, 2024
  • Sshhh features themes of love, temptation, and societal dilemmas
Advertisement

The Tamil anthology series Sshhh, announced in 2021, is now streaming on Aha . Directed by a team of acclaimed filmmakers—Prithivi Adithya (Clap), Vaali Mohan Das, Harish GY, and IB Karthikeyan—the series delves into the complexities of human emotions through four standalone stories. Themes such as sex education, unresolved love, a missing spouse, and temptation are explored across the episodes, each promising a gripping narrative for viewers.

When and Where to Watch Sshhh

The series Sshhh is now streaming on Aha. Subscribers to the streaming platform will be able to watch all four chapters, with each installment offering a distinct storyline set within relatable yet intense contexts.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sshhh

The official trailer of Sshhh teases the dramatic exploration of moral dilemmas, personal struggles, and societal pressures. Each chapter presents a unique narrative:

  1. Kamathupaal follows Tarangani, a school teacher, as she grapples with fear and cultural taboos while teaching sex education.
  2. Reload reunites Arjun and Meera, two former lovers, as they confront dissatisfaction in their respective lives during an emotional encounter.
  3. Vaanmathi focuses on a woman's hope and heartbreak as she seeks closure years after her soldier husband goes missing.
  4. Ini Ellam portrays Sakthivel, an aspiring IAS officer, torn between ambition and forbidden attraction.
  5. The series promises thought-provoking storytelling and nuanced performances across its episodes.

Cast and Crew of Sshhh

The series features a talented ensemble cast, including both seasoned actors and newcomers. The creators, Prithivi Adithya, Vaali Mohan Das, Harish GY, and IB Karthikeyan, bring distinct directorial perspectives to their respective chapters. The creative team is complemented by strong writing and compelling cinematography, which aims to heighten the emotional depth of the stories.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tamil anthology, Aha streaming, Sshhh series, Prithivi Adithya, Vaali Mohan Das, Harish GY, IB Karthikeyan, Tamil drama, sex education, temptation, love, missing spouse, human emotions
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Mission 2017 Halla Ho OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Red Magic 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
Tamil Anthology Series Sshhh Now Streaming on Aha: What You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India's Landmark Deal with Publishers Secures Free Access to 13,000 Journals
  2. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  3. Vivo X200 Series India Launch Date Announced
  4. Moto G35 5G India Launch Date, Design and Key Features Revealed
  5. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Announces Nova Family of Multimodal AI Models
  2. Upcoming Nothing Phones Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Model Numbers Leaked
  3. Win an Apple Watch by Participating in ‘India Gets Moving’ Programme by HDFC Ergo, Zopper
  4. Kaafir Starring Dia Mirza and Mohit Raina Streaming Now on ZEE5
  5. Tamil Anthology Series Sshhh Now Streaming on Aha: What You Need to Know
  6. Mission 2017 Halla Ho OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. FromSoftware Has No Plans for Elden Ring 2, but Has Multiple Projects in Development, Says Hidetaka Miyazaki
  8. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 10,200mAh Battery Launched
  9. India to Launch European Proba-3 Satellites Today: How to Watch Live and Everything You Need to Know
  10. Realme 14x Tipped to Go on Sale on December 18; Could Pack a 6,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »