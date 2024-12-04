Technology News
Mission 2017 Halla Ho OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Punjabi film Mission 2017 Halla Ho, highlighting Punjab’s youth issues, is all set to release on this date.

Updated: 4 December 2024
Mission 2017 Halla Ho OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Youtube/Catrack Entertainment

The Punjabi action film Mission 2017 Halla Ho is set to release on the OTT platform Chaupal

Highlights
  • Mission 2017 Halla Ho explores drug abuse and youth unemployment.
  • Streaming on Chaupal from December 10, 2024.
  • Directed by Manjeet Singh Tony and Sarabjit Sidhu.
After seven years since its theatrical debut on April 7, 2017, the Punjabi action film Mission 2017 Halla Ho is set to release on the OTT platform Chaupal. Directed by Manjeet Singh Tony and Sarabjit Sidhu, the film sheds light on two major social issues plaguing Punjab—drug addiction and unemployment among its youth. With its compelling storyline, the movie aims to inspire change while exposing the harsh realities faced by the younger generation.

When and Where to Watch Mission 2017 Halla Ho

The long-awaited digital release of Mission 2017 Halla Ho has been confirmed for December 10, 2024. Streaming exclusively on Chaupal, the movie provides an opportunity for audiences to revisit the powerful narrative that resonated with viewers during its theatrical run.

Official Trailer and Plot of Mission 2017 Halla Ho

The official trailer of Mission 2017 Halla Ho highlights a gripping and emotionally charged storyline centred on the lives of young individuals struggling against the dual challenges of unemployment and drug dependency in Punjab. The narrative captures their fight to overcome these hurdles while addressing the broader societal impact of these issues. It serves as both a wake-up call and a testament to the resilience of Punjab's youth.

Cast and Crew of Mission 2017 Halla Ho

Produced by Satnam Singh Batra, Angrej Mannan, and Kuljeet Sood, the film features an ensemble cast including Victor John, Ravi Waring, Satish Kaul, and Sherry Uppal. Supporting roles are portrayed by artists such as Varinder Tiwana, Gurmeet Saajan, and Parmjeet Bhakna, among others. The direction by Manjeet Singh Tony and Sarabjit Sidhu, coupled with its diverse cast, brings depth to this impactful story.

Reception of Mission 2017 Halla Ho

Upon its theatrical release, the film garnered praise for its socially relevant storyline, with audiences commending its portrayal of Punjab's challenges. With its reach widening because of the OTT releases, more ratings and reviews are expected to come soon.

 

200 Halla Ho

200 Halla Ho

  • Release Date 20 August 2021
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Crime, History, Thriller
  • Cast
    Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Ishtiyak Khan, Sahil Khattar, Upendra Limaye, Rinku Rajguru, Flora Saini, Indraneil Sengupta, Pradhuman Singh, Saloni Batra, Apurva Choudhari, Sushama Deshpande, Vinay Hake, Punit Tiwari, Sahana Vasudevan
  • Director
    Alok Batra, Sarthak Dasgupta
  • Producer
    Siddharth Anand Kumar, Vikram Mehra



Mission 2017 Halla Ho OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
