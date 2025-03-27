Robinhood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nithiin’s Heist Comedy

Robinhood, the upcoming Telugu heist comedy, is set for its theatrical release on March 28. The film features Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles. Directed by Venky Kudumula, it has generated anticipation among audiences. The film revolves around Ram, a skilled thief who finds himself in an unexpected situation when tasked with protecting a billionaire's daughter. Packed with action and humour, the film promises an engaging storyline. The makers have also finalised the digital release, allowing viewers to watch it online after its cinema run.

When and Where to Watch Robinhood

Robinhood will be available on Zee5 following its theatrical release. The official streaming date has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be revealed after the film's box office run. The satellite rights have been secured by Zee Telugu, where the film will have its television premiere. More details regarding the OTT release are expected in the coming weeks.

Official Trailer and Plot of Robinhood

The trailer showcases a mix of comedy, action and drama. Nithiin plays Ram, a thief who steals from the wealthy. His life takes an unexpected turn when he is given the responsibility of safeguarding Neera, played by Sreeleela. She is the daughter of a billionaire who arrives in India from Australia. The story unfolds as Ram, instead of continuing his life of crime, becomes her protector.

Cast and Crew of Robinhood

Produced under Mythri Movie Makers, Robinhood stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in lead roles. Supporting characters are played by Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Devdatta Nage, Shine Tom Chacko, Aadukalam Naren, Mime Gopi and Shiju. G. V. Prakash Kumar has composed the music. Sai Sriram has handled cinematography, while Koti has edited the film. Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar have produced the film.