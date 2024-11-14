Technology News
Vivo Y300 5G India Launch Date Announced; Rear Design, Colours Revealed

Vivo Y300 5G is teased in black, green, and silver shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 17:27 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300 5G houses a vertical dual-camera setup at the rear

Highlights
  • It will arrive as a successor to last year's Vivo Y200
  • Vivo India announced the launch date of new phone
  • Vivo V40 Lite 5G was launched in September
Vivo has confirmed the India launch date of Vivo Y300 5G. The Chinese smartphone brand has also shared the first look of its next Y series phone through social media handles and a dedicated landing page on its website. It is teased to be available in at least three colour options. The Vivo Y300 seems to have a dual rear camera unit. It will arrive as a successor to last year's Vivo Y200. The handset could be a rebrand of the Vivo V40 Lite which was launched in select global markets in September.

Through its X handle, Vivo India announced that the Vivo Y300 5G will be unveiled in India on November 21. As per the post, the launch event will begin at 12pm. It is teased in black, green, and silver shades.

Vivo has created a dedicated landing page on its website for the Vivo Y300 5G giving us a glimpse of the design. It houses a vertical dual-camera setup at the rear. The arrangement of camera sensors and the LED flash are quite similar to the Vivo V40 Lite, which debuted earlier this year in Indonesia. Even the teased shades of the Vivo Y300 5G resemble the Dynamic Black and Titanium Silver colourways of the Vivo V40 Lite 5G.

Vivo V40 Lite 5G Price, Specifications

Vivo V40 Lite 5G was launched in Indonesia with a starting price tag of IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

The handset has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The Vivo V40 Lite 5G has a 32-megapixel front camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

The Vivo Y300 5G is expected to have these exact specifications too when it goes official in India next week.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2800 pixels
Vivo Y300 5G, Vivo Y300 5G Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
