Vivo has confirmed the India launch date of Vivo Y300 5G. The Chinese smartphone brand has also shared the first look of its next Y series phone through social media handles and a dedicated landing page on its website. It is teased to be available in at least three colour options. The Vivo Y300 seems to have a dual rear camera unit. It will arrive as a successor to last year's Vivo Y200. The handset could be a rebrand of the Vivo V40 Lite which was launched in select global markets in September.

Through its X handle, Vivo India announced that the Vivo Y300 5G will be unveiled in India on November 21. As per the post, the launch event will begin at 12pm. It is teased in black, green, and silver shades.

Vivo has created a dedicated landing page on its website for the Vivo Y300 5G giving us a glimpse of the design. It houses a vertical dual-camera setup at the rear. The arrangement of camera sensors and the LED flash are quite similar to the Vivo V40 Lite, which debuted earlier this year in Indonesia. Even the teased shades of the Vivo Y300 5G resemble the Dynamic Black and Titanium Silver colourways of the Vivo V40 Lite 5G.

Vivo V40 Lite 5G Price, Specifications

Vivo V40 Lite 5G was launched in Indonesia with a starting price tag of IDR 4,299,000 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB + 256GB option. It has a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

The handset has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter. The Vivo V40 Lite 5G has a 32-megapixel front camera and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

The Vivo Y300 5G is expected to have these exact specifications too when it goes official in India next week.

