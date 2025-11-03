Directed by Jeshwini, Dhoolpet Police Station is an upcoming Tamil crime thriller web series that is soon landing on digital screens. This show revolves around the father and son duo, who are set on a mission to eliminate crime within the city of Dhoolpet and fight cases to bring justice. The sequences of this series are expected to be intense and packed with suspense. Additionally, there will be political conflicts, where this duo will take on the investigation that surfaces around justice vs power.

When and Where to Watch Dhoolpet Police Station

Aha Tamil has recently announced that this upcoming series will be arriving soon in the Tamil and Telugu Languages. Likewise, Dhoolpet is a long-format show, which will comprise 50 episodes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dhoolpet Police Station

Starring Ashwin Kumar in the lead role, this series revolves around the duo of a father and son police officers, who embark on the journey to investigate intense cases in the Dhoolpet city. This city is showcased as the home to illegal activities and a home to some of the most notorious criminals. From the murder of a wealthy young girl, to engaging in a classic case of justice vs power, this series is expected to be a lot intense and explore the themes of power, law, crime, and chilling cases.

Cast and Crew of Dhoolpet Police Station

This crime thriller web series stars Ashwin Kumar, Padini Kumar, Preethi Sharma, Shreethu, and more in the key roles. Brahma G. Dev is the face behind the screenplay and story, while the music composition has been delivered by Ashwathn.

Reception of Dhoolpet Police Station

The series is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.