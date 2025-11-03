Technology News
Bad Girl OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Movie Online

Bad Girl is a coming-of-age Tamil drama movie that follows a young girl who must face the challenges of society, conservative parents, and unreliable relationships to obtain freedom.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 November 2025 22:15 IST
Bad Girl will begin streaming from November 4th, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar

  • Bad Girl is a Tamil Drama Movie
  • It has been written and directed by Varsha Bharath
  • Streaming begins on Nov. 4th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
Written and directed by Varsha Bharath, Bad Girl is a 2025 Tamil-language drama movie that is set to stream on digital screens soon. The movie centers around a young woman whose life is complicated in her pursuit to obtain freedom, while facing conservative societal norms, strict parents, and failed relationships. The film has been divided into three segments, where the initial one begins with her school years, while the other surrounds her college days, and lastly, it focuses on her late twenties.

When and Where to Watch Bad Girl

Bad Girl will begin streaming from November 4th, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bad Girl

This Tamil drama movie follows Ramya (played by Anjali Sivaraman), a young girl who seeks independence whilst facing the challenges of societal restrictions, conservative parents, and failed relationships. The film begins at her school, where she experiences her first love, and continues to the other segment that centers around her college life. From romance to confronting her challenges to obtain freedom, the movie explores themes of drama, conflicts, and struggles. Finally, the third segment describes her life in her late twenties, where she has to face the pressure of getting married.

Cast and Crew of Bad Girl

Produced by Anurag Kashyap and Vetrimaaran, Bad Girl stars Anjali Sivaraman in the lead role, supported by Hridhu Haroon, Sashank Bommireddipalli, Tejeenthan Arunasalam, and more. The music composition has been delivered by the very talented Amit Trivedi, while Radha Sridhar is the editor of the film.

Reception of Bad Girl

This movie was theatrically released on Sept 6th, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.2/10.

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bad Girl, Tamil drama movie, JioHotstar, IMDb rating, streaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
