Isakapatnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Isakapatnam is an upcoming crime drama set in a 1990s harbour town ruled by the feared Naidu. As a woman seeking justice, a conflicted henchman and a determined common man join forces, they challenge his criminal empire.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime
Isakapatnam is an upcoming series that is set in 1990. There is a ruthless port town near the region. There is a man named Naidu who has a strong empire. People of the area fear him. Three people challenge his rule. Also, there is a woman who wants justice. There is a helper who is stuck between loyalty and his values. They all had a collision with each other when they went ahead to blow down his criminal empire. Let's go through the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Isakhapatnam.
Isakhapatnam is landing on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on July 2, 2026.
Isakapatnam is a story of a ruler who is in a harbour region nearby. His name is Naidu and he has a strong empire. However, there are many enemies of his as he is a very strict ruler. Many people fear him and due to these three people who challenge him and create their own conspiracies to get him down. There is a woman who is fighting for justice because of Naidu and also a henchman who is in the middle of loyalties and moral values. All three meet eventually and they ally to put his kingdom down.
Isakapatnam has Aishwarya Rajesh, Samuthirakani, and Sunil Varma in the main cast. Alongside them, there are Naresh Agatsya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula and Raja Chembolu playing pivotal roles. Garry BH is the director. Prashanth Ragathi is the writer.
There is no review so far as it has not yet been released. However, the series has gotten buzz after its trailer launch.
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