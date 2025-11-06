The Last Thing He Told Me is a mystery-thriller series adapted from Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, starring Jennifer Garner.
Photo Credit: IMDb
The Last Thing He Told Me is a series of mysteries, suspense and thrillers. It has been produced from the novel by Laura Dave, which has the same name. Jeniffer Garner is in the lead role and shows a woman searching desperately for her missing husband. She also has a stepdaughter whom she needs to protect from many black secrets. This sentimental story, produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, with added suspense, has viewers on the edge to watch it. It gives a great blend with the drama and mystery.
The Last Thing He Told Me will come on screen through Apple TV from February 20, 2025. The viewers who have a subscription can watch this drama of mystery and suspense.
The teaser teases the emotional narrative with a woman named Hannah, and finds that her husband, Owen, is missing for a day, and there is no trace of him. There is only a note saying Protect her. Hannah and her teenage daughter do their digging and go on the journey to find him and reveal the truths about Owen's past.
The Last Thing He Told Me has various actors starring Jennifer Garner, Angourine Rice and others as Aisha Tyler, Nikola Coster-Waldau, and more, who have done a great job. However, the series has been produced by Laura Dave and Josh Singer under Hello Sunshine and 20th Television.
The series has an emotional story with lots of secrets revealed, giving it a mixed opinion from the critics and viewers. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a score of 70%, while IMDb says 6.6 for it.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement