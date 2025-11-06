Technology News
The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner’s Emotional Mystery Series Returns on Apple TV

The Last Thing He Told Me is a mystery-thriller series adapted from Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, starring Jennifer Garner.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 November 2025 22:30 IST
The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner's Emotional Mystery Series Returns on Apple TV

Photo Credit: IMDb

Jennifer Garner’s mystery drama The Last Thing He Told Me streams Feb 20 on Apple TV

Highlights
  • Jennifer Garner stars in Laura Dave’s mystery-thriller
  • Jennifer Garner leads gripping Apple TV thriller based on novel
  • Mystery drama streams on Apple TV from February 20
The Last Thing He Told Me is a series of mysteries, suspense and thrillers. It has been produced from the novel by Laura Dave, which has the same name. Jeniffer Garner is in the lead role and shows a woman searching desperately for her missing husband. She also has a stepdaughter whom she needs to protect from many black secrets. This sentimental story, produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, with added suspense, has viewers on the edge to watch it. It gives a great blend with the drama and mystery.

When and Where to Watch

The Last Thing He Told Me will come on screen through Apple TV from February 20, 2025. The viewers who have a subscription can watch this drama of mystery and suspense.

Official Trailer and Plot

The teaser teases the emotional narrative with a woman named Hannah, and finds that her husband, Owen, is missing for a day, and there is no trace of him. There is only a note saying Protect her. Hannah and her teenage daughter do their digging and go on the journey to find him and reveal the truths about Owen's past.

Cast and Crew

The Last Thing He Told Me has various actors starring Jennifer Garner, Angourine Rice and others as Aisha Tyler, Nikola Coster-Waldau, and more, who have done a great job. However, the series has been produced by Laura Dave and Josh Singer under Hello Sunshine and 20th Television.

Reception

The series has an emotional story with lots of secrets revealed, giving it a mixed opinion from the critics and viewers. Rotten Tomatoes has given it a score of 70%, while IMDb says 6.6 for it.

 

Further reading: The Last Thing He Told Me, Apple TV, IMDb, drama, mysteries
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
The Last Thing He Told Me: Jennifer Garner’s Emotional Mystery Series Returns on Apple TV
Turbo Read

