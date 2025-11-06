The Fantastic Four: First Steps Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Marvel Studios had earlier reintroduced its most iconic superhero team, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The story in this movie aims for a legendary quartet, with a new beginning, modern storytelling, along a cinematic affair. The film was released in the theatres in July and was a box office success. It has been a while for the Marvel fans who have been waiting for the OTT release.

When and Where to Watch The Fantastic FourFirst Steps?

The Fantastic Four First Steps, a Marvel Cinematic Universe, was released in the box office in July, and now it is streaming on JioHotstar.

Official Trailer and Plot

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was an introduction to the latest MCU addition and introduced Marvel's first family and set against the backdrop of the 1960s, inspired by a retro-futuristic world, and now the same is streaming on Jio Hotstar.

The plot follows the Fantastic Four as they confront their enemies, who are quite powerful. Played by Galactus, one planet-devouring force from the cosmos, played by the promising Ralph Inseon, the heroes unite to save the world from destruction. Hence, the movie offers a blend of vintage aesthetics with modern storytelling. Stuck in a situation to balance their roles, with bonds in family, and also trying to save the Earth. This one is a treat to watch, for all the Marvel fans who have been waiting for its digital release, get a chance to watch it on Jio Hotstar.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Matt Shackman, written by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson and Jeff Kaplan. The movie stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and others.

Reception

The Fantastic Four: First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal and others, is currently streaming on JioHotstar and has an IMDB rating of 7.0/10.