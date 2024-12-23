Technology News
Aindham Vedham Hindi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Sci-Fi Mythological Online?

Aindham Vedham mixes mythology with sci-fi. Here's what you need to know.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 December 2024 12:13 IST


Photo Credit: ZEE5

Aindham Vedham, now in Hindi on ZEE5.

Highlights
  • Aindham Vedham Hindi dub now streaming on ZEE5
  • A blend of ancient mythology and science fiction
  • Eight episodes of suspense and action await on ZEE5
Aindham Vedham, now streaming in Hindi on ZEE5, combines ancient mythology with science fiction to deliver an engaging viewing experience. Originally available in Tamil and Telugu, this eight-episode series has expanded its reach with a Hindi dub. The storyline revolves around an ancient relic tied to the Fifth Veda, which holds secrets that could reshape humanity's future. Packed with suspense, action, and emotional depth, the series offers a unique blend of cultural heritage and modern storytelling.

When and Where to Watch Aindham Vedham

The series Aindham Vedham is available for streaming on ZEE5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Viewers can access all eight episodes on the platform and dive into this captivating mix of science fiction and mythology.

Official Trailer and Plot of Aindham Vedham

The trailer for Aindham Vedham provides a glimpse into a thrilling narrative of ancient secrets and technological conflicts. Anu, the protagonist, travels to Varanasi for her mother's last rites and stumbles upon a relic linked to the Fifth Veda. As she uncovers its mysteries, she faces threats from dark forces determined to keep the relic's power hidden. The series explores themes of spirituality, science, and human resilience through a fast-paced and suspenseful storyline.

Cast and Crew of Aindham Vedham

Sai Dhanshika stars as Anu, delivering a compelling performance that captures both vulnerability and strength. Santhosh Prathap takes on the role of Pathi, providing a calming presence, while Vivek Rajgopal impresses as Mithran and the AI antagonist, Shakthi. The cast also includes Krisha Kurup, Mathew Varghese, Devadarshini, and Ponvannan, whose roles enrich the plot with depth and complexity.

 


