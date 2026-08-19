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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and More Get August 2026 Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is reportedly getting firmware versions R920XXS2DZG3/R920K012DZG3.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 13:59 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and More Get August 2026 Security Patch: Report

Samsung earlier this month released its Android Security Bulletin

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Highlights
  • Samsung updated Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with August 2026 security patch
  • The update is said to be available on latest foldables
  • Samsung has listed eight vulnerabilities as Critical and 30 as High
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Samsung outlined this month's Security Maintenance Release (SMR) with fixes for 56 security issues, combining patches from Google and Samsung. The August 2026 SMR now seems to be reaching more Galaxy devices. The company appears to be offering the update for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro first, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and several other Galaxy handsets. At the moment, Samsung seems to be rolling out the update to devices in its home country, South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Devices Getting the August 2026 Security Update

As spotted by X user Alfaturk16, Samsung is rolling out an August 2026 security update to Galaxy smartwatches, starting with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The update is said to come with firmware versions R920XXS2DZG3/R920K012DZG3 and is around 147.29MB in size. The brand could expand the availability of the update to additional markets shortly.

Separately, as per a report by Sammyguru, the August 2026 security update is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Besides the foldable, the patch is said to be rolling out to the Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone as well.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra models in Korea are said to be receiving firmware versions F976NKSS2AZH7, F976NOKR2AZH7 and F976NKSS2AZH5.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users can manually check for the update through the Galaxy Wearable app by heading to Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install. Smartphone users can check for it manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung earlier this month released its Android Security Bulletin and confirmed that the August 2026 patch addresses 56 security vulnerabilities. It includes 38 security improvements. The company has listed eight vulnerabilities as Critical and 30 as High.

The Critical vulnerabilities addressed in the update are CVE-2026-25289, CVE-2026-28591, CVE-2026-28653, CVE-2026-28662, CVE-2026-45515, CVE-2026-49879, CVE-2026-49882, CVE-2026-49884. The SMR package includes patches from Google and Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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