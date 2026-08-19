Samsung outlined this month's Security Maintenance Release (SMR) with fixes for 56 security issues, combining patches from Google and Samsung. The August 2026 SMR now seems to be reaching more Galaxy devices. The company appears to be offering the update for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro first, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and several other Galaxy handsets. At the moment, Samsung seems to be rolling out the update to devices in its home country, South Korea.

Samsung Galaxy Devices Getting the August 2026 Security Update

As spotted by X user Alfaturk16, Samsung is rolling out an August 2026 security update to Galaxy smartwatches, starting with the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The update is said to come with firmware versions R920XXS2DZG3/R920K012DZG3 and is around 147.29MB in size. The brand could expand the availability of the update to additional markets shortly.

Separately, as per a report by Sammyguru, the August 2026 security update is now available for the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Besides the foldable, the patch is said to be rolling out to the Galaxy XCover 7 smartphone as well.

The August update for the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra has been released in Korea.‼️‼️



Build test : F976NKSS2AZH7/F976NOKR2AZH7/F976NKSS2AZH5 pic.twitter.com/yJNXbyqmDP — Alfatürk (@Alfaturk16) August 13, 2026

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra models in Korea are said to be receiving firmware versions F976NKSS2AZH7, F976NOKR2AZH7 and F976NKSS2AZH5.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users can manually check for the update through the Galaxy Wearable app by heading to Watch settings > Watch software update > Download and install. Smartphone users can check for it manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung earlier this month released its Android Security Bulletin and confirmed that the August 2026 patch addresses 56 security vulnerabilities. It includes 38 security improvements. The company has listed eight vulnerabilities as Critical and 30 as High.

The Critical vulnerabilities addressed in the update are CVE-2026-25289, CVE-2026-28591, CVE-2026-28653, CVE-2026-28662, CVE-2026-45515, CVE-2026-49879, CVE-2026-49882, CVE-2026-49884. The SMR package includes patches from Google and Samsung.