Technology News
English Edition

Nukkad Naatak Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Social Drama Online?

Nukkad Naatak is a socially driven drama now streaming on Netflix, focusing on two friends tasked with enrolling slum children in school.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 April 2026 12:00 IST
Nukkad Naatak Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Social Drama Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Nukkad Naatak got released on February 27, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • A socially impactful story highlighting poverty, education
  • Inspired by a viral post that gained 15 million views
  • Strong performances backed by a meaningful narrative
Advertisement

Nukkad Naatak is based on a social topic, and it is a drama that runs outside the traditional studio system. It has thirty friends in it that highlight the power of storytelling and awaken society. It gained popularity when a post went viral, which received 15 million views. The post had a title as How to Enter Bollywood. Nukad Naatak shows the journey of a creator who made a film without having any spine in the industry. Let's see the trailer and plot, cast and crew and where and when you can watch the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Nukkad Naatak got released on February 27, 2026, and now it has arrived today, April 24, 2026, on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

There are two friends, Molshri and Shivang, who get expelled from the college canteen and given an ultimatum to reinstate that thing. They were given a mission of enrolling five kids from the slum, which belonged to their local community's slum area. They take the challenge unwillingly; however started to enrol the kids in order to save their own education. The friends were not aware of the social issues that happen because of poverty and illiteracy. Later on, this changed their life and they took it very seriously and enrolled many of the students to finish this unequal treatment by society, and provide the children of the slum an equal chance.

Cast and Crew

Tanmay Shekhar has directed the movie. Medha Khanna and Tanmaya Shekhar have produced the movie. Molshri, Danish Hussain, Shivang, and Mayank Shandilya have played important characters in Nukkad Naatak. Cinemography is done by Ihjaz Aziz. Sruthy Sukumaran has edited it.

Reception

With an IMDb rating of 7.1, it was liked by many people, and its viral video has created a buzz on social media.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nukkad Naatak, IMDb, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Adobe Previews New Agentic AI Workflows for Marketing Tasks at Adobe Summit 2026

Related Stories

Nukkad Naatak Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Social Drama Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A7 Pro 4G vs Vivo Y05 4G vs Realme P4 Lite 4G: Price, Features Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Nukkad Naatak Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Social Drama Online?
  2. NASA’s SPHEREx Maps Water Ice Deposits in Cygnus X, Offering Clues to Earth’s Water
  3. Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhuudamai Out on OTT: Where to Watch it Online?
  4. The Legend of Vox Machina Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Aadu 3 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Stream it Online
  6. Safe House (2025) Now Streaming Online: Cast, Plot, Trailer and Where to Watch
  7. Uranus’ Outer Rings May Reveal Hidden Moons, Scientists Say
  8. WhatsApp Is Finally Working on Adding Support for Android's Notification Bubbles Feature
  9. Realme C100x Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Key Specifications and Design Surface Online
  10. Morgan Stanley Announces MSILF Stablecoin Reserves Portfolio for Issuers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »