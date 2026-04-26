Nukkad Naatak Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Social Drama Online?

Nukkad Naatak is based on a social topic, and it is a drama that runs outside the traditional studio system. It has thirty friends in it that highlight the power of storytelling and awaken society. It gained popularity when a post went viral, which received 15 million views. The post had a title as How to Enter Bollywood. Nukad Naatak shows the journey of a creator who made a film without having any spine in the industry. Let's see the trailer and plot, cast and crew and where and when you can watch the movie.

When and Where to Watch

Nukkad Naatak got released on February 27, 2026, and now it has arrived today, April 24, 2026, on Netflix.

Trailer and Plot

There are two friends, Molshri and Shivang, who get expelled from the college canteen and given an ultimatum to reinstate that thing. They were given a mission of enrolling five kids from the slum, which belonged to their local community's slum area. They take the challenge unwillingly; however started to enrol the kids in order to save their own education. The friends were not aware of the social issues that happen because of poverty and illiteracy. Later on, this changed their life and they took it very seriously and enrolled many of the students to finish this unequal treatment by society, and provide the children of the slum an equal chance.

Cast and Crew

Tanmay Shekhar has directed the movie. Medha Khanna and Tanmaya Shekhar have produced the movie. Molshri, Danish Hussain, Shivang, and Mayank Shandilya have played important characters in Nukkad Naatak. Cinemography is done by Ihjaz Aziz. Sruthy Sukumaran has edited it.

Reception

With an IMDb rating of 7.1, it was liked by many people, and its viral video has created a buzz on social media.