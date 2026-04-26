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Jerax Season 1 OTT Release: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Comedy Series

Jerax Season 1 is a Kannada fantasy comedy streaming on Zee5 India that revolves around a Xerox shop employee whose machine mysteriously creates human clones.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 26 April 2026 13:12 IST
Jerax Season 1 OTT Release: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Comedy Series

Photo Credit: ZEE5

It was already released on April 24, 2026, on Zee5 India.

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Highlights
  • A unique fantasy concept where a Xerox machine creates human clones
  • Blend of comedy and chaos set in a small-town backdrop
  • Strong ensemble cast led by Nagabhushana NS as Prakasha
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Jerax Season 1 is soon making its way to OTT with its funny elements! It is a Kannada movie with a fantasy and comedy genre. It has been directed by Srinidhi Bengaluru. This series has Prakasha, who works in a Xerox shop as an employee in the town of Malavalli. There comes a supernatural turn in his life when his machine of photostat gets the ability to make duplicates of humans. It further creates human clones that have memories and characteristics that are related to the originals. Chaos began when multiple versions of the residents emerged.

When and Where to Watch

It was already released on April 24, 2026, on Zee5 India.

Trailer and Plot

The story begins with a man who works at a Xerox shop. Everything was normal, only before his photostat machine started creating human copies. These were exactly the same in characteristics and behaviour as those people. Chaos started when many people in the town found the same. The story becomes entangled, and further, what happens is quite interesting.

Cast and Crew

Dhananjaya has produced it under the banner of Daali Pictures. It has Nagabhushana NS in the main lead. Nagabhushana NS as Prakasha, Payal Chengappa as Sooji, Om Prakash Rao as Dodappa, Srivatsa S as Jingchak, Yeshwanth Shetty as Revanth and Manju Pavagada as Inspector Ravi have acted in it. Vijay Prasad, Sudhakar Gowda R, Siddu Mandya, Usha Bhandary and Jagappa are the other actors playing important roles.

Reception

There is no IMDb rating of the series; however, it has been liked for its fantasy-related concept which adds humour to the story.

 

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Further reading: Jerax Season 1, IMDb, ZEE5
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Jerax Season 1 OTT Release: Where to Watch This Kannada Fantasy Comedy Series
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