Elon Musk's X has expanded its portfolio of apps with the launch of XChat. Currently available on iPhone and iPad, it is a standalone messaging app that builds on existing X networks. The company has positioned it as a privacy-focused solution, allowing users to connect with others without needing to exchange phone numbers or send invites. XChat, notably, marks a shift in the company's broader strategy, which previously aimed to turn X into an all-in-one “everything app.”

What is XChat

XChat is a dedicated messaging app designed to let users communicate with their existing X contacts in a private, ad-free environment. As per the company, the app uses the existing X account to connect the user to the network, unlike traditional messaging platforms that rely on phone numbers.

This means they are connected with their friends, creators, and colleagues already on the platform. At launch, XChat is available on iOS devices, with support for iPhone and iPad users.

How It Works

Users simply sign in using their X account to use XChat. Once logged in, their existing network is automatically available for messaging. The company claims this eliminates the need for contact syncing or invitations. The app focuses on private, encrypted communication. It is said to ensure that all messages are secured through end-to-end encryption.

Each user is assigned a unique encryption key pair, protected by a PIN that remains stored on the device. The company also claims that no third party, including X itself, can access conversations.

XChat allows users to send messages, share files, and make audio and video calls, in both one-on-one chats and group conversations. It also supports large group chats. The company has also announced that XChat will become the new home for X's Communities feature, which is being phased out on the main platform due to high spam and low engagement.

Key Features

XChat offers a range of features aimed at privacy and convenience, as per the company. These include end-to-end encrypted messaging along with the ability to edit or delete messages for everyone in a chat. However, some experts have critiqued the decision to store encryption keys on the company's servers (protected by a 4-digit PIN) instead of on a user's device. Similar to other messaging platforms like WhatsApp, the app also supports disappearing messages.

Another notable addition is the ability to block screenshots. The company claims this feature is designed to enhance privacy during sensitive conversations, but it's important to note that there's no way to prevent someone from taking a photo of their screen, or simply taking a screenshot on a jailbroken device. Users can also share large photos, videos, and files and participate in group chats, which can include up to 350 members (this number is expected to increase in the future).

X has emphasised that its messaging app does not have any ads, positioning XChat as a more private alternative to other messaging services like WhatsApp. However, it's worth noting that Signal is still considered the gold standard in end-to-end encryption on mobile devices, is an open-source app, doesn't collect any metadata like XChat, and has had multiple security audits.