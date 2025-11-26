Technology News
Three Idiots in Kenya Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Travel Show

Three Idiots in Kenya is a Travel variety show that stars Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, and Kyu Hyun in the lead role.

Updated: 26 November 2025 12:11 IST
Three Idiots in Kenya Now Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch This Travel Show

Photo Credit: Netflix

Witness the epic journey of three Korean entertainers as they embark on an adventure across Kenya

  • Three Idiots in Kenya is a Korean Travel Show
  • It stars Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, and Kyu Hyun in the lead
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix
Three Idiots in Kenya is a Korean travel variety show that is being hosted by the top Korean entertainers, Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, and Kyu Hyun. The show has finally made its way to the digital screens. The plot revolves around three friends who embark on an adventurous journey across Kenya. They are confronted by challenges and engage in candid conversations with the locals. Also, there are specific challenges like a mealtime trivia game, and more, to win the food.

When and Where to Watch Three Idiots in Kenya

The show was recently released on November 25, 2025, and is available to stream exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require a subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Three Idiots in Kenya

This travel show follows Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, and Kyu Hyun as they take on an adventurous trip to Kenya. As they begin exploring the beautiful landscapes of the country, they are confronted by challenges to win their meals. Further, they are seen engaging in games like mealtime trivia, where each correct answer will win them food and drinks. Likewise, in another episode, they are witnessed entering a fashion showdown to decide what they will have for breakfast. The show is super entertaining, and the trio will be seen bantering with the locals.

Cast and Crew of Three Idiots in Kenya

Created by Nah Yung-Suk and Kim Ye-Seul, this show stars Lee Soo Geun, Eun Ji Won, and Kyu Hyun in the lead roles.

Reception of Three Idiots in Kenya

The show has recently hit the digital screens, and the reviews are awaited. Henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

Show, OTT, NETFLIX
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Perplexity Launches AI Shopping Tool After Google and OpenAI as Holiday Season Shopping War Intensifies

