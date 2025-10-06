Technology News
Game of Glory OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Game of Glory is an upcoming reality game show, where over 100 content creators will face physical and mental challenges to win the title of the ‘Ultimate Creator’.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 October 2025 22:32 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Game of Glory features 100+ creators battling to win the ‘Ultimate Creator’ title

  • Game of Glory is an upcoming reality game show
  • Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insan will host the game
  • Streaming starts from Oct 5th, 2025, only on JioHotstar
Game of Glory is an upcoming reality show that is set to land on your digital screens soon. This show will be hosted by the OG Furka Insan aka Abhishek Malhan. The concept of the show will involve 100 content creators coming together to compete through the challenges to obtain the title of the ‘ultimate creator'. From mind games to physical challenges, the contestants will have to face it all to win the battle. There will be familiar faces appearing for the season.

When and Where to Watch Game of Glory

This show is set to premiere on October 5, 2025, only on JioHotstar. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Game of Glory

Hosted by Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insan, Game of Glory is a reality game show wherein over 100 content creators will compete to grab the crown of the ‘ultimate creator'. This show will feature mental and physical challenges, where the battles will get complex as the levels proceed further. Also, as witnessed in the trailer, some of the challenges will involve creators shaving their heads, engaging in Paintball wars, while some will get new piercings. The battles will get intense, and the creators will have to face them all fearlessly.

Cast and Crew of Game of Glory

This show will be hosted by Abhishek Malhan aka Fukra Insan. Game of Glory will witness some of the top content creators where familiar faces like Aditya A. Sindhu, Tanya, Shubham Gaur, and more will be amongst the contestants.

Reception of Game of Glory

This game show will premier on Oct 5th, 2025, on JioHotstar. Currently, the IMDb rating is not available.

 

