The Vincent Staples Show Season 2 Now Streaming on Netflix India: What You Need to Know

The wait for The Vincent Staples Show S2 is finally over. After its successful season 1 run, with wit and a punchy run. Season 2 promises more chaos, dark humour, well, because of Vince. He is trying to navigate fame, weird encounters and everyday absurdity in the most Vince Staples way. As of now, the show has surprised the viewers with his sharp writing through Season 1, and now Season 2 is here. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch The Vincent Staples Show?

The Vincent Staples Show Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix India.

Official Trailer and Plot The Vincent Staples Show

The much awaited The Vincent Staples Show S2, is finally streaming on Netflix. Summarising 6 episodes with a run of 25-30 minutes, this one is packed with more chaos, humour so that the fans can binge the season.

Season 2 will pick up right in the wake of a tragic family death. Here, Vince is thrust into an uncharted emotional phase. The tagline appears on the screen with stating that in the wake of a sad death, Vince embarks on a wild journey in search of inner peace now, as this phase is even more chaotic and littered and carries reminders of his haunted phase.

Cast and Crew

Directed by William Stefan Smith, Riley Stearns, and Ben Younger. The show stars Vince Staples, Andrea Ellsworth, Deanna Reed, and many more.

Reception

The Vincent Staples Show S2, the most-awaited show, is finally here and currently streaming on Netflix India and has an IMDB rating of 7.4/10.