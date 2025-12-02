Technology News
Google Schedules Android XR Event for December 8; Updates About Glasses, Headsets Expected

A teaser posted by Google shows two Android bots, wearing the Galaxy XR headset and what appears to be a pair of Android XR glasses.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 December 2025 13:26 IST
Google Schedules Android XR Event for December 8; Updates About Glasses, Headsets Expected

Photo Credit: Google

The Android Show XR Edition will be livestreamed via the Android Developers’ YouTube channel

  • Google teases Android Show, XR Edition
  • The event has a tagline, 'exciting XR updates are coming in'
  • Google recently showcased the prototype of the Android XR smart glasses
Google is all set to host a special edition of The Android Show next week. The search giant has also confirmed that the spotlight will be on its Android XR platform. Google is expected to showcase new Android XR features and tools for smart glasses and headsets during the show. The company has created a short video and a dedicated landing page on its website, offering insights about the event. This announcement comes weeks after the launch of the Galaxy XR headset in October.

Google's Event Will Focus on Android XR Advancements

Google has scheduled a new edition of The Android Show on December 8 at 10:00am PT (11:30pm IST). The event has a tagline, 'exciting XR updates are coming in'. Google says, 'from glasses to headsets and everything in between, get ready for the latest on Android XR', indicating that it will reveal Android XR advancements during the event.

The teaser video posted by Google shows two Android bots, one appears to be wearing the Galaxy XR headset, and the other seems to have the rumoured XR smart glasses. This indicates that Google could preview both headsets and smart glasses platforms at the upcoming Android XR event.

The event will be livestreamed via the Android Developers' YouTube channel. A teaser page on android.com features a countdown and an option to sign up to get notifications about the event. The description also mentions, “Hear how with Gemini by your side, you are able to have a more conversational, contextual and helpful experience,” indicating integration of Google's Gemini AI. The page also displays Samsung's Galaxy XR headset, suggesting Google's continued collaboration with Samsung.

The new edition of The Android Show comes close to a month after the debut of the Samsung Galaxy XR headset. The wearable, which runs on Google's Android XR operating system, costs $1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,58,000) in the US for the 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Google recently showcased the prototype of the Android XR smart glasses at the Future Investment Initiative event in Riyadh in association with Magic Leap. The prototype has thick frames, a camera, microphones, alongside the in-lens display and speakers. The company initially teased the Android XR Glasses at its I/O Developers Conference in California in May this year. The company has joined hands with Samsung, Gentle Monster, and Warby Parker to build smart glasses.

