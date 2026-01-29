Thursday Special, being an award-winning short film, has been presented by Shoojit Sircar. Now, it is set to appear digitally. There is an old couple whose lives revolve around the weekly traditions. It is set in a dull background. Its vibes are quite gentle, subtle and explores about love, aging and companionship. It delevs into mutual affection for food and a special tradition that they practice every Thursday. Now let's know about the details of when and where to watch, trailer and plot and cast and crew details.

When and Where to Watch

Thursday Special is going to be on JioHotstar from January 29, 2026.

Cast and Crew

The film is presented by Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane. It has been directed by Varun Tandon, the National Award winning filmmaker. It stars Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama.

Trailer and Plot

The short film tells about intimate, tender and subtle exploration of companionship and aging wrapped in love. There are two characters in the film who are at their experienced phase of age and lives in their home. They follow a ritual of having special meals only on Thursday. They don't want to focus on high stake drama in their life and gets into the monotonous still cherishing moments of their life. It highlights the strong bond and beauty of companionship which follows till the end with dignity.

Reception

Thursday Special has received the Most Poetic Film Award at Serbia's Kustendorf Film Festival 2025. It has been personally picked up by the director Emir Kusurica. Also received the Best Narrative Short at the New York Indian Film Festival. So far, the short film has won 25 awards which are globally recognised.