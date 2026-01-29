Technology News
English Edition

Thursday Special Now Available For Streaming: Where to Watch Award-Winning Short Film by Shoojit Sircar

Thursday Special is a tender short film that beautifully captures the quiet rituals and companionship of an aging couple.

Updated: 29 January 2026 17:00 IST
Thursday Special Now Available For Streaming: Where to Watch Award-Winning Short Film by Shoojit Sircar

Photo Credit: IMDb

Thursday Special is going to be on JioHotstar from January 29, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • An award-winning short film exploring love, aging, and companionship
  • Presented by Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane
  • Streaming on JioHotstar from January 29, 2026
Advertisement

Thursday Special, being an award-winning short film, has been presented by Shoojit Sircar. Now, it is set to appear digitally. There is an old couple whose lives revolve around the weekly traditions. It is set in a dull background. Its vibes are quite gentle, subtle and explores about love, aging and companionship. It delevs into mutual affection for food and a special tradition that they practice every Thursday. Now let's know about the details of when and where to watch, trailer and plot and cast and crew details.

When and Where to Watch

Thursday Special is going to be on JioHotstar from January 29, 2026.

Cast and Crew

The film is presented by Shoojit Sircar and Vikramaditya Motwane. It has been directed by Varun Tandon, the National Award winning filmmaker. It stars Anubha Fatehpuria and Ramakanth Dayama.

Trailer and Plot

The short film tells about intimate, tender and subtle exploration of companionship and aging wrapped in love. There are two characters in the film who are at their experienced phase of age and lives in their home. They follow a ritual of having special meals only on Thursday. They don't want to focus on high stake drama in their life and gets into the monotonous still cherishing moments of their life. It highlights the strong bond and beauty of companionship which follows till the end with dignity.

Reception

Thursday Special has received the Most Poetic Film Award at Serbia's Kustendorf Film Festival 2025. It has been personally picked up by the director Emir Kusurica. Also received the Best Narrative Short at the New York Indian Film Festival. So far, the short film has won 25 awards which are globally recognised.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Thursday Special, tender short film, JioHotstar, imdb
Vaa Vaathiyaar Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This Tamil Action Comedy Film
BSNL Bharat Connect Prepaid Plan With 365-Day Validity Launched; Telco's BSNL Superstar Premium Plan Gets Price Cut
Thursday Special Now Available For Streaming: Where to Watch Award-Winning Short Film by Shoojit Sircar
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series 5G Launched in India With These Features
  2. iQOO 15R Dark Knight Colourway Teased Weeks Ahead of Launch in India
  3. Adobe Express Premium Is Now Free for One Year for All Airtel Users
  4. Realme P4 Power 5G With 10,001mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
  5. How to Change Your Mobile Number and Address Using New Aadhaar App
  6. Clawdbot (Now Moltbot) Explained: What is It and Why is It Going Viral?
  7. WhatsApp Could Soon Add a Subscription Plan With These Exclusive Features
  8. Red Magic 11 Air Launched in Global Markets With ICE Cooling System
  9. Global Smartphone SoC Shipments Could Decline by 7 Percent in 2026
  10. Vivo X200T Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Camon 50 Pro, Tecno Camon 50 Listed on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List
  2. Red Magic 11 Air Launched Globally With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, ICE Cooling System: Price, Specifications
  3. Moto G67, Moto G77 Launched With 5,200mAh Battery, 6.78-Inch AMOLED Display: Price, Features
  4. Vaa Vaathiyaar Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This Tamil Action Comedy Film
  5. Global Smartphone SoC Shipments to Decline by 7 Percent in 2026 Amid Rising Memory Costs: Counterpoint
  6. Poco X8 Pro Max Launch Seems Imminent as Phone Bags IMDA Certification
  7. Thursday Special Now Available For Streaming: Where to Watch Award-Winning Short Film by Shoojit Sircar
  8. Sarvam Maya OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Malayalam Fantasy Drama Film Online?
  9. iQOO 15 Ultra Visits Geekbench With Impressive Performance Benchmark Scores
  10. iQOO 15R Dark Knight Colour Option Confirmed: Expected Specifications, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »