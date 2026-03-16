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Realme 16T 5G India Launch Seems Imminent as Smartphone Surfaces on BIS Certification Database

The Realme 16T 5G is expected to feature up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of built-in storage.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 16 March 2026 10:52 IST
Realme 16T 5G India Launch Seems Imminent as Smartphone Surfaces on BIS Certification Database

Realme 16T 5G is expected to succeed the Realme 15T 5G (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Realme may soon launch the Realme 16T 5G and P4R 5G in India
  • Realme 16T 5G tipped to arrive with multiple RAM and storage options
  • Realme 16T 5G could arrive in Aurora Green and Starlight colours
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Realme is reportedly preparing to launch two new smartphones in India, the Realme 16T 5G and the Realme P4R 5G. Recent developments have strengthened these claims, as the model number of the Realme 16T 5G has now appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. This listing further indicates that the handset may launch in the country soon. An earlier leak hinted at the possible colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the purported phone.

Realme 16T 5G Could Be Launched in Three Memory Configurations

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, a Realme handset with the model number RMX5268 has appeared on the Indian BIS certification website. The model number has been previously tipped to be linked to the Realme 16T 5G. The listing reportedly does not provide any details about the phone's specifications or features.

The Realme 16T 5G is expected to be offered in RAM and storage configurations of 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. It will likely be available in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and Starlight Red finishes. No other information about the handset is known yet. We can expect more leaked details to surface online soon, since the BIS listing of the phone hints at an imminent India launch.

The preceding Realme 15T 5G, available in the country in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, comes with a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC, a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W SuperVOOC and 10W reverse charging. It is equipped with various productivity and AI features, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. For heat management, it carries a 6,050 sq mm VC cooling system with a 13,774 sq mm graphite sheet.

Meanwhile, the rumoured Realme P4R 5G is expected to be available in multiple RAM and storage options, including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB. It could come in Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare colour variants.

Realme 15T

Realme 15T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP69-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Bad
  • Not ideal for gaming
  • Tons of presinstalled apps
  • Inferior cameras
  • Short software update commitment window
Read detailed Realme 15T review
Display 6.57-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2372 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Realme 16T 5G, Realme 16T 5G India Launch, Realme 16 Series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Realme 16T 5G India Launch Seems Imminent as Smartphone Surfaces on BIS Certification Database
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