Realme is reportedly preparing to launch two new smartphones in India, the Realme 16T 5G and the Realme P4R 5G. Recent developments have strengthened these claims, as the model number of the Realme 16T 5G has now appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. This listing further indicates that the handset may launch in the country soon. An earlier leak hinted at the possible colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the purported phone.

Realme 16T 5G Could Be Launched in Three Memory Configurations

According to a report by The Tech Outlook, a Realme handset with the model number RMX5268 has appeared on the Indian BIS certification website. The model number has been previously tipped to be linked to the Realme 16T 5G. The listing reportedly does not provide any details about the phone's specifications or features.

The Realme 16T 5G is expected to be offered in RAM and storage configurations of 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB. It will likely be available in Aurora Green, Starlight Black, and Starlight Red finishes. No other information about the handset is known yet. We can expect more leaked details to surface online soon, since the BIS listing of the phone hints at an imminent India launch.

The preceding Realme 15T 5G, available in the country in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, comes with a 6.57-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC, a 7,000mAh battery with support for 60W SuperVOOC and 10W reverse charging. It is equipped with various productivity and AI features, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. For heat management, it carries a 6,050 sq mm VC cooling system with a 13,774 sq mm graphite sheet.

Meanwhile, the rumoured Realme P4R 5G is expected to be available in multiple RAM and storage options, including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 6GB + 256GB. It could come in Lavender Glare, Silver Glare, and Titanium Glare colour variants.