The Huawei Band 10, which was launched in India last year, is the latest device from the company to make its way to the country. However, the company hasn't launched a tablet in India for more than five years, and the Huawei MatePad T8 was the last one to arrive in September 2020. Now, after a hiatus of more than five years, Huawei is set to compete with other tablet makers in the country, including Samsung and Apple. The company has only teased a silhouette of the first device, which is said to be the Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026).

Huawei Set to Return to the Indian Market With a Tablet

A dedicated microsite is now live on Flipkart, confirming that Huawei will soon launch a product in India. The marketing material shows the silhouette of the upcoming product that resembles that of a tablet with a detachable keyboard. The tablet is also teased to feature a pill-shaped camera rear module in the top-right corner of the panel, which might house the primary camera. The tablet is confirmed to soon go on sale in the country via the e-commerce platform.

Huawei's new tablet will be sold in India via Flipkart

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

While the name of the device has yet to be revealed, tech blogger Aryan Gupta claims that the image poster belongs to the Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026). Separately, tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the Chinese tech firm is also planning to unveil more devices in the country, other than the tablet, including new smartphones, true wireless stereo (TWS), laptops, and smartbands. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.

This would mark the end of a break extending from September 2020, as Huawei's last tablet that was launched in India was the MatePad T8, which debuted in the country at a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the 2GB + 32GB RAM and storage variant.

A BBC report from 2021 highlights that the Chinese company was facing snooping charges in the US, along with being denied permission to import 5G equipment in the country, stopping them from conducting 5G connectivity trials. Hence, the company gradually scaled down its presence in the country, from halting product launches to phasing out its service centre network.

However, that could change soon with the rumoured launch of the Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026), which was launched in China in December 2025 at a starting price of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. To recap, the tablet sports an 11.5-inch 2.5K (1,600x2,456 pixels) TFT LCD screen, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 256 ppi pixel density, and up to 600 nits peak brightness. It also packs a 10,100mAh battery with support for 40W wired fast charging.

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