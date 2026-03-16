Apple is expected to unveil the next iterations of its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, and other devices at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026. According to a seasoned journalist, the updates, ubiquitously known as iOS 27 and iPadOS 27, are unlikely to have a major redesign similar to last year's Liquid Glass overhaul. Instead, the Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly focus on refining the design introduced with iOS 26, while adding features exclusively for the rumoured iPhone Fold.

No Major Visual Overhaul for iOS 27, iPadOS 27

Apple's design leadership has changed following the departure of former interface chief Alan Dye, but there are said to be no current indications that the company plans to abandon Liquid Glass. In the latest edition of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman wrote that instead of a redesign, the tech giant is expected to make incremental improvements to the interface.

While reports have surfaced where some users raised concerns about readability, where translucent interface layers overlap with text or icons, Apple has reportedly already begun refining these aspects through software updates such as iOS 26.4, which is expected to be announced soon.

In previous beta updates, Apple experimented with a systemwide control that would allow users to adjust the intensity of the glass effect. Although a limited version of this feature exists on the lock screen clock, Apple faced engineering challenges extending it across other elements such as app folders, navigation bars, and the home screen.

While Liquid Glass is expected to remain in place, iOS 27 could introduce significant changes under the hood to support a new device category — a foldable iPhone. As per Gurman, the company's engineers are working on redesigned layouts that adapt dynamically when the device is unfolded. In this mode, iPhone apps could behave more like iPad applications.

To begin with, they may display navigation bars along the left side of the screen, taking advantage of the larger internal display when the purported iPhone Fold is opened. Additionally, Apple is rumoured to introduce split-screen multitasking on the iPhone for the first time with its foldable iPhone, allowing two apps to run side by side on the larger screen.

Apple, notably, introduced the Liquid Glass interface at WWDC 2025, as part of the biggest visual overhaul to its operating systems in over a decade. The design language introduced glass-like visual effects across system elements such as navigation bars, widgets, icons, buttons, search fields, and more.

The interface was said to be inspired by visionOS, which powers the Apple Vision Pro, bringing a more cohesive experience across the tech giant's product portfolio. The redesign also played a strategic role for Apple at the time, as it faced criticism for lagging in the AI race. The interface is believed to have helped shift the conversation away from the slow progress in generative AI and towards visual experience.