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Meta Is Reportedly Working on an AI Detector Tool for Meta AI

It is unclear if the AI Detector in Meta AI will only detect synthetically generated text, or images and videos as well.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 March 2026 11:20 IST
Meta Is Reportedly Working on an AI Detector Tool for Meta AI

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta recently added several new Meta AI-powered features to Facebook Marketplace

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Highlights
  • The AI detection feature is said not to be working currently
  • Meta could roll it out with a future update
  • The company’s purported Avocado AI models are reportedly delayed again
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Meta is reportedly working on an interesting new feature for its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Meta AI. As per the report, the platform is getting a new AI Detection feature, which, as the name suggests, can likely spot AI-generated content. The feature is reportedly under development and is not available to users. Its full range of functionality is currently difficult to gauge, and the report did not mention when the tool could be released publicly. Notably, Meta's planned new AI models are also facing delays due to performance issues.

Meta AI to Reportedly Get an AI Detector

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), TestingCatalog claimed that the social media giant was working on a new detection tool for Meta AI. The publication also shared a screenshot of the platform, highlighting the new “AI Detector” menu option.

While the publication did not specify, the under-development feature was likely surfaced by turning relevant flags on inside the code. However, since the AI Detector is not active from the server side, the page could not be opened. In the TestingCatalog screenshot, tapping on the feature just shows it as a broken link.

Due to limited information, the feature's full range of functionalities cannot be assessed. There is a possibility that it might just let users see AI-generated or enhanced text, but it might also be able to detect AI images, audio, and video.

Additionally, it is not certain if the AI detection tool can spot AI-generated content from any large language model, or only those developed by Meta. A similar detection tool for Gemini is publicly available, and the social media giant might be following in the same footsteps.

However, since the feature was discovered within the code of Meta AI, and the company is yet to announce it officially, the abovementioned information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Notably, a new report claimed that Meta's planned new large language models (LLMs), codenamed Avocado, are facing delays again as their performance is not on par with rival models in the market.

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Further reading: Meta AI, AI Detection, Meta, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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