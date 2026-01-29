Vaa Vaathiyaar Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About This Tamil Action Comedy Film

Vaa Vaathiyaar is a Tamil action-comedy film that is set to buzz your screens with high-dose entertainment. This film revolves around a police officer, who is believed to be a reincarnation of the legendary actor-politician MGR, according to his grandfather. But, growing up with positive idealism, he chooses to lead his life his way and enters corruption. However, as the tragedy strikes, it entangles him with the values he was raised with and the corruption he follows. The film then explores themes of corruption, old-school values, and idealistic politics.

When and Where to Watch Vaa Vaathiyaar

The film will drop on January 28, 2026, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vaa Vaathiyaar

Set in the backdrop of Masila, this film centres around a police officer named Ramu (Played by Karthi), who is believed to be a reincarnation of MGR, a legendary and honest actor-politician, by his grandfather, Bhoomipichai (Played by Rajkiran). Despite his upbringing, Ramu follows M.N Nambiar and becomes somewhat corrupt. However, his life turns upside down when his grandfather suffers a near-death incident. That's when Ramu is tasked to track down a “Yellow Face” and expose a corruption scheme that involves a business tycoon and the Chief Minister. The film then takes on the clash between ego, his idealistic upbringing, and the high-stakes political corruption.

Cast and Crew of Vaa Vaathiyaar

Written and directed by Nalan Kumarasamy, the film stars Karthi in the lead role. Other cast includes Krithi Shetty, Sathyaraj, Carl A. Harte, Shilpa Manjunath, Rajkiran, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Santhosh Narayanan, while George C. Williams is the cinematographer.

Reception of Vaa Vaathiyaar

The film was theatrically released on January 14th, 2026, where it received an average response. The IMDb rating of the film is 5.6/10.