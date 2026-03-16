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OnePlus Nord 6 Tipped to Have Same Specifications as China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6; May Launch in April

The selfie camera on the OnePlus Nord 6 may be a different sensor compared to the Turbo 6’s 16-megapixel unit.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 16 March 2026 09:56 IST
OnePlus Nord 6 Tipped to Have Same Specifications as China-exclusive OnePlus Turbo 6; May Launch in April

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 6 is said to be built upon the same core specs as Turbo 6 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord 6 launch is tipped to take place in April
  • The handset could debut at a higher price than the Nord 5
  • It is said to be a rebranded version of OnePlus Turbo 6
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The OnePlus Nord 6 is rumoured to launch soon as the successor to the Nord 5, which was introduced in July 2025 in India and the global markets. Ahead of its anticipated debut, a tipster has shed light on the expected specifications of the purported handset. It is said to have a similar set of core internals as the OnePlus Turbo 6, which made its China debut in January and thus, could be a rebranded version of the aforementioned smartphone.

OnePlus Nord 6 Specifications Tipped

According to tipster Yogesh Brar's X post, the OnePlus Nord 6 will have the same specifications as the OnePlus Turbo 6. The tipster further mentioned that the handset is launching in April. While details remain under wraps, the upcoming phone's price could be hiked compared to the Nord 5, which was introduced at Rs. 31,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus' Nord devices are usually rebranded versions of the China-exclusive Turbo models, and thus often share several core specifications. For context, the OnePlus Turbo 6, on which the Nord 6 is said to be based, sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ flexible AMOLED screen with 450ppi pixel density, 165Hz refresh rate, and 1,800 nits peak brightness.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC under the hood, paired with an Adreno 825 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. On the optics front, the OnePlus Turbo 6 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera with up to 20x digital zoom. The front camera is a 16-megapixel shooter.

The OnePlus Turbo 6 features a 9,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.

Reports, however, suggest that instead of a monochrome camera, the brand could opt for an ultra-wide-angle shooter for India and the global markets. Further, the selfie camera on the purported OnePlus Nord 6 may be a different sensor compared to the Turbo 6's 16-megapixel unit.

The handset, notably, has already been sighted on several benchmarking sites and certification platforms, indicating that its launch could take place soon.

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Further reading: OnePlus Nord 6, OnePlus Nord 6 Specifcations, OnePlus Nord 6 Launch, OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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