Tourist Family Now Available for Streaming on JioHotstar in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Languages

A Sri Lankan family seeks a fresh start in India after being disconnected from their previous neighbourhood, into a vibrant one with infectious love and affection.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 June 2025 21:36 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

  • Tourist Family, a Tamil movie released on Jio Hotstar on June 2, 2025
  • The movie follows the storyline of a Sri Lankan family starting fresh I
  • After a major bombing at the Rameshwaram, the family faces investigatio
Tourist Family, a Tamil Blockbuster Movie, is now streaming on JioHotstar. Something to put an end to Monday blues and to watch a feel-good movie; this one is a perfect choice. This recent Tamil Blockbuster movie, Tourist Family, starring Sassikumar and Simran in the lead roles, is now streaming on Jio Hotstar. It's a heart movie, perfect for the weekday.

When and Where to Watch The Tourist Family?

The movie Tourist Family, starring SassIkumar and Simran, is now streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi on Jio Hotstar.

Cast and Crew of the Tourist Family

The movie Tourist Family is directed by Abishan Jeevinth and produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. Sean Roldan gives the soundtrack of the film. The other star cast includes Yogi Prabhu as Prakash, M.S Bhaskar as Richard, Kamalesh as Mulli, Elango Kumaravel as Gunasekhar, Bagavathi Perumal as Raghavan, Simran as Vasnati, Mithun Jai Shankar as Nithusan, Sreeja Ravi, Yogalakshmi are amongst the other cast members.

The Storyline of the Tourist Family

The movie is set against the backdrop of political turmoil in Sri Lanka. Tourist Family follows the life journey of Mr Das, his wife Vasanthi, and their two sons, Nithusan and Mulli. Escaping the unrest in their homeland, the family comes to India in Chennai with the help of Prakash, Vasnathi's brother, as they begin a new life under the guise of a Malayalli identity.

The peace at home is disturbed when a bombing at the Rameshwaran leads to police interrogation and investigation targeting Sri Lankan Tamilian Families. As the police are more suspicious, Das is forced to confront desperate choices to keep his family safe.

Reception

The movie Tourist Family is lauded for storytelling and strong performances, particularly from Sasikumar, who is in a role that is emotionally and intelligently balanced in a challenging situation. The movie has an IMDB rating of 8.5/10.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tourist Family, OTT Release, Jio Hotstar, Tamil Movie, Entertainment News
Redmi Pad 2 4G Global Variant Confirmed to Feature a 11-Inch 2.5K Display
Elon Musk Says New XChat on X Comes With Bitcoin-Style Encryption, New Features
