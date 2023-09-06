Android 14 release date might be shifted to next month, according to new details that have surfaced online ahead of its release. Google was previously expected to release the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) source code for the next version of its Android operating system on Tuesday. Android expert Mishaal Rahman has revealed that it could now arrive in October, alongside the search giant's upcoming Google Pixel 8 series of smartphones. Meanwhile, Google revealed a new three-dimensional Android logo that will appear on Android smartphones and devices in the coming months.

According to details shared by Rahman on Wednesday, Google has informed original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that the Android 14 Security Release Notes with details of the vulnerabilities that have been fixed will be released on October 4. He adds that the decision to delay the release was made "very late" and OEMs were expecting the code to arrive on Tuesday.

Rahman suggests that the new release date of Android 14 could coincide with the arrival of the Pixel 8 series — the company has usually released the source code of its next Android operating system ahead of the arrival of new smartphone models. Last year, Google released Android 13 and its source code in September, while the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were unveiled the following month.

On Tuesday, Google announced the rollout of the latest quarterly Feature Drop update. The first feature is called Image Q&A on Lookout, which provides audio descriptions for any image and allows users to ask follow-up questions. The At a Glance widget has also been updated with AI features to surface details of upcoming flights, weather, and other important information on the home screen.

Meanwhile, Google is also rolling out support for unknown tracker alerts — enabling Android phones to detect unknown and unwanted Bluetooth trackers from pinpointing their location. Gmail users will be able to use a new translation feature for emails, while WhatsApp users will be able to access their chats from their Wear OS smartwatch, according to Google.

Google has also begun updating the Android logo with one that shows the bug droid with a three-dimensional body, while the name is now capitalised. The company told TechCrunch that the refreshed 3D bug droid logo and the updated Android branding will begin to show up on smartphones in the coming months.

