Google Tipped to Shift Android 14 Release Date to October 4 Alongside Pixel 8 Series; New 3D Android Logo Teased

Google is rolling out the latest Android Feature Drop with new AI-powered features.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 September 2023 15:05 IST
Google Tipped to Shift Android 14 Release Date to October 4 Alongside Pixel 8 Series; New 3D Android Logo Teased

Google's rebranded Android and bug droid have begun to show up in the company's videos

Highlights
  • Android 14 source code was expected to be released on September 5
  • An expert now suggests that Google could release Android 14 next month
  • Android 14 could debut alongside the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

Android 14 release date might be shifted to next month, according to new details that have surfaced online ahead of its release. Google was previously expected to release the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) source code for the next version of its Android operating system on Tuesday. Android expert Mishaal Rahman has revealed that it could now arrive in October, alongside the search giant's upcoming Google Pixel 8 series of smartphones. Meanwhile, Google revealed a new three-dimensional Android logo that will appear on Android smartphones and devices in the coming months.

According to details shared by Rahman on Wednesday, Google has informed original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that the Android 14 Security Release Notes with details of the vulnerabilities that have been fixed will be released on October 4. He adds that the decision to delay the release was made "very late" and OEMs were expecting the code to arrive on Tuesday.

Rahman suggests that the new release date of Android 14 could coincide with the arrival of the Pixel 8 series — the company has usually released the source code of its next Android operating system ahead of the arrival of new smartphone models. Last year, Google released Android 13 and its source code in September, while the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro were unveiled the following month.

On Tuesday, Google announced the rollout of the latest quarterly Feature Drop update. The first feature is called Image Q&A on Lookout, which provides audio descriptions for any image and allows users to ask follow-up questions. The At a Glance widget has also been updated with AI features to surface details of upcoming flights, weather, and other important information on the home screen.

Meanwhile, Google is also rolling out support for unknown tracker alerts — enabling Android phones to detect unknown and unwanted Bluetooth trackers from pinpointing their location. Gmail users will be able to use a new translation feature for emails, while WhatsApp users will be able to access their chats from their Wear OS smartwatch, according to Google.

Google has also begun updating the Android logo with one that shows the bug droid with a three-dimensional body, while the name is now capitalised. The company told TechCrunch that the refreshed 3D bug droid logo and the updated Android branding will begin to show up on smartphones in the coming months. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Android 14, Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel, Android update, Android features, Feature Drop, Google
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima
Google Tipped to Shift Android 14 Release Date to October 4 Alongside Pixel 8 Series; New 3D Android Logo Teased
Comment
