Twitter Rolls Out Grey Tick Marks For Government Accounts After Giving Companies Gold Verification Badges

Twitter has issued a grey tick mark to the handle for the Government of India

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 December 2022 12:31 IST
Twitter Blue service is available in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom

Highlights
  • Twitter has replaced the blue tick mark of PM Modi with a grey tick
  • Government and multilateral accounts are getting the grey tick mark
  • The prime minister's Twitter account currently has 85.1 million followers

Social media platform Twitter has started rolling out a grey tick verification mark for government-related accounts and a golden tick mark for companies while the rest of the verified accounts will get a blue tick mark.

With the rollout, Twitter has replaced the blue tick mark of the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a grey tick. The prime minister's Twitter account currently has 85.1 million followers.

twitter grey check mark screenshot inline Twitter

The company on December 12 announced that it will be "replacing the “official” label with a gold checkmark on some business accounts on Twitter. It had said that it would add a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts.

Twitter has started charging $8 (roughly Rs. 600) per month on the Web and $11 (roughly Rs. 1,000) per month for those who sign up on iOS for Twitter Blue which it plans to gradually roll out across the globe.

"Existing Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to upgrade, cancel, or auto-renew their subscription at the new price. Prices may vary by region. We plan to offer subscriptions on Android soon," the company had said.

The Twitter Blue service is available in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

On Wednesday, Musk said he would resign as the social media company's chief executive as soon as he finds “someone foolish enough to take the job,” two days after users voted for him to quit in a poll he ran online.

The 51-year-old billionaire promised earlier to abide by the result of a Twitter poll which saw 57.5 percent of users vote "yes" to him quitting the role.

Twitter Blue, Twitter, Twitter Grey Tick
