Noise Tag 1 With Apple, iOS Compatibility and IPX4 Rating Launched in India

Noise Tag 1 is compatible with Google’s Fast Pair technology, which is claimed to simplify the connectivity process.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2025 18:05 IST
Photo Credit: Noise

Noise Tag 1 will be available for pre-booking soon on the brand website

  • Noise Tag 1 is said to be compatible with both Android and iOS devices
  • The universal smart tag has an introductory price of Rs. 1,499 in India
  • It promises a 1-year battery life and comes with IPX4 rating
Noise Tag 1 was launched on Friday as the company's first Bluetooth-enabled tracker. It is a universal smart tag compatible with both Android and iOS devices designed to leverage their respective location tracking technologies to locate lost or stolen items like keys, luggage, wallet, and remotes attached to the Bluetooth tracker. The company claims it can generate a loud 90dB sound and send notification to the paired smartphone if the tracker is disconnected after a specified duration.

Noise Tag 1 Price in India

Noise Tag 1 price in India is set at Rs. 2,999. It is currently available at Rs. 1,499 as part of a limited period offer, according to the company. The company says its pre-bookings will begin soon and the Bluetooth tracker will go on sale starting January 28 via the brand's website.

It will be available for purchase in three colourways — Charcoal, Ivory, and Midnight.

Noise Tag 1 Specifications

One of the standout features of the new Noise Tag 1 is its compatibility with both Android and iOS. It can work in tandem with Apple's Find My network which enables iPhone users to locate lost or stolen items such as keys, luggage, wallets, and even pets. The same functionality is also available for Android devices (Android 9 and above) supporting Google's Find My Device Network.

The Bluetooth tracker is also claimed to be compatible with Google's Fast Pair technology, which simplifies the connectivity process for Bluetooth and BLE devices.

As per the company, the Noise Tag 1 comes equipped with a Ring Mode which can help locate misplaced items by activating a 90dB sound. Meanwhile, its Lost Mode automatically sends notifications to the smartphone if the tag disconnects after a specified duration.

Another feature of the Noise Tag 1 is the Network Mode, which is claimed to leverage the vast number of Android and iOS devices in the network to locate lost or stolen items, even if they are out of the immediate range.

The device offers 1 year of battery life and it has an IPX4 rating for splash resistance, according to the company.

Shaurya Tomer
