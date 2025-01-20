Technology News
English Edition

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The blockbuster Sankranthiki Vasthunnam lands on Zee5 in February 2025, following its theatrical success.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 January 2025 21:59 IST
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/OTT Play

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT premiere set for February 2025

Highlights
  • Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT release secured by Zee5
  • Streaming begins February 2025 after massive box office success
  • Venkatesh stars in this family drama with rave audience reviews
Advertisement

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has emerged as a major success at the box office, registering impressive earnings across multiple territories. The digital streaming rights for the film have reportedly been acquired for an unprecedented amount, underscoring its popularity and appeal. According to sources close to the production, Zee5 has finalised the deal, marking the highest figure ever for a Venkatesh-led film. Following its theatrical success, the film's OTT release is expected to draw significant attention in the coming weeks.

When and Where to Watch Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The digital streaming platform Zee5 has secured the rights to Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, with the film scheduled to premiere in the second week of February 2025. This deal follows the movie's robust box office performance, which saw it earn substantial returns within days of release. The makers are optimistic that the digital debut will sustain the momentum and further extend the audience reach.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The trailer of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which garnered significant attention pre-release, offers a glimpse into its engaging narrative. Centred on family dynamics and relationships, the film weaves a heartfelt story set against the backdrop of traditional festivities. Venkatesh plays a pivotal role, delivering a performance that resonates with viewers of all ages. The supporting cast and vibrant cinematography enhance the emotional depth of the storyline.

Cast and Crew of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

Directed by an acclaimed filmmaker, Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie cast includes Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chowdary, Aishwarya Rajesh, Upendra Limaye, Rajendra Prasad and Sai Kumar. Bheems Cicerolio composed the music for Sankranthiki Vasthunnaama.

Reception of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The movie has received an overwhelmingly positive response, both critically and commercially. Its strong box office showing has solidified its status as a blockbuster, with substantial domestic and international revenues. It has an IMDb rating of 7.0 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, Zee5, Venkatesh, OTT release, family drama, Telugu cinema, box office hit
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; Suggests No Significant Price Hike
Noise Tag 1 With Apple, iOS Compatibility and IPX4 Rating Launched in India
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Price in Europe Leaked Again; May See No Price Hike
  2. OpenAI Might Be Close to Launching Advanced AI Agents
  3. Inventory of iPhone SE Reportedly Drops; Refresh Could Be on the Way
  4. Oppo Teases Find N5 Thinness Next to the iPhone 16 Pro
  5. Tecno Spark 30C Gets New 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A36 5G Surfaces on BIS Website Ahead of Launch in India
  7. TikTok Restores Service After US Ban, Thanks Incoming President Trump
  8. Xiaomi 15 Ultra May Come Equipped With a Proprietary 'Small Surge' Chip
  9. Hubble Telescope Captures Stunning View of Orion Nebula's Protostars
#Latest Stories
  1. New Soil Carbon Measurement Method Could Boost Trust in Carbon Credit Markets
  2. Early Human Ancestors Had Plant-Based Diets, Research Suggests
  3. Giant Horned Dinosaur Fossils Rediscovered in Egypt, WWII Lost Treasures
  4. Hightown Season 3 Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play in India
  5. Massive Private Bathhouse Uncovered in Pompeii, Revealing Elite Roman Lifestyle
  6. Dhoom Dhaam OTT Release Date and Teaser Revealed: Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi Face Chaos on Their Wedding Night
  7. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Vijay Sethupathi’s Tamil Thriller Streaming Now Online
  8. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Sons of Ecstasy OTT Release: Where to Watch Arizona 1990s Drug War Documentary Online
  10. Rising Droughts Threaten Agriculture, Energy, and Ecosystems Worldwide
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »