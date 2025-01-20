Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has emerged as a major success at the box office, registering impressive earnings across multiple territories. The digital streaming rights for the film have reportedly been acquired for an unprecedented amount, underscoring its popularity and appeal. According to sources close to the production, Zee5 has finalised the deal, marking the highest figure ever for a Venkatesh-led film. Following its theatrical success, the film's OTT release is expected to draw significant attention in the coming weeks.

When and Where to Watch Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The digital streaming platform Zee5 has secured the rights to Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, with the film scheduled to premiere in the second week of February 2025. This deal follows the movie's robust box office performance, which saw it earn substantial returns within days of release. The makers are optimistic that the digital debut will sustain the momentum and further extend the audience reach.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The trailer of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which garnered significant attention pre-release, offers a glimpse into its engaging narrative. Centred on family dynamics and relationships, the film weaves a heartfelt story set against the backdrop of traditional festivities. Venkatesh plays a pivotal role, delivering a performance that resonates with viewers of all ages. The supporting cast and vibrant cinematography enhance the emotional depth of the storyline.

Cast and Crew of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

Directed by an acclaimed filmmaker, Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie cast includes Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chowdary, Aishwarya Rajesh, Upendra Limaye, Rajendra Prasad and Sai Kumar. Bheems Cicerolio composed the music for Sankranthiki Vasthunnaama.

Reception of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The movie has received an overwhelmingly positive response, both critically and commercially. Its strong box office showing has solidified its status as a blockbuster, with substantial domestic and international revenues. It has an IMDb rating of 7.0 / 10.