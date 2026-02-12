It's that time of the week again, when the viewers set themselves to lock their weekend watchlist. This week, your favorite streaming platforms are ready to drop some of the most binge-worthy movies and series, comprising edge-of-the-seat thrillers, comedy, drama, and a lot more. With Conjuring landing with its final chapter, Mona Singh starrer Kohrra marking its return with the second season, let's explore the top titles that are making their digital debut. Here's a curated list you won't want to miss:

OTT Releases of the Week

Kohrra Season 2

Release Date: February 11, 2026

February 11, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Cast: Mona Singh, Barun Sobti, Rannvijay Singha, Suvinder Vicky

Created by Sudip Sharma, Gunjit Chopra, and Diggi Sisodia, this crime thriller drama has returned with its second season, where it will follow the plot that gets intense once again. This season, the case will centre around an NRI found dead in the fictional town of Dalerpura. Now, the newly married officer must embark on an investigation to hunt down the killer. The sequences are promising and gripping at the same time, and the plot is packed with dark suspense.

Amar Vishwas

Release Date: February 11th, 2026

February 11th, 2026 OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Amazon MX Player Genre: Legal Drama, Courtroom

Legal Drama, Courtroom Cast: Rajeev Khandelwal, Aamir Ali, Barkha Bisht

Starring Rajeev Khandelwal in the lead role, Amar Vishwas is a legal courtroom drama web series that revolves around a Mumbai lawyer who defends the underprivileged and is tasked with delivering justice after a powerful businessman is murdered. While he navigates his way to seek justice, he is confronted by shocking truths, hidden secrets, and the web of lies that surface around the case. The sequences are worth watching, and the stars have delivered a stellar performance.

Bandwaale

Release Date: February 13th, 2026

February 13th, 2026 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Genre: Drama, Musical

Drama, Musical Cast: Shalini Pandey, Zahan Kapoor, Swanand Kirkire

Directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari, Bandwaale is a lyrical drama series that revolves around a young poet who struggles to find her worth in the small town of Ratlam. However, to find peace and independence, she begins to share her words online anonymously. Likewise, her journey runs parallel with that of her two close friends, where one is the brass band vocalist, while the other is a DJ. The series then explores the themes of battling with societal expectations and financial instability, as the trio forms a band together to fulfil their aspirations.

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu

Release Date: February 11th, 2026

February 11th, 2026 OTT Platform: Zee5

Zee5 Genre: Action, Comedy

Action, Comedy Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Daggubati Venkatesh

This is a Telugu action comedy drama film that revolves around a National Security Guard who has been separated from his wife due to his conflicts with his father-in-law. However, after years of separation, he takes up a job at a children's school as a PT mentor, only to reunite with his family. The plot further explores his secret mission, where he saves his father-in-law from assassination. The film highlights themes of second chances and drama.

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil

Release Date: February 12th, 2026

February 12th, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Cast: Jiiva, Thambi Ramaiah, Jensan Diwakar, Surjith Gopinath

Written and directed by Nithish Sachdev, this film focuses on a high-stakes showdown between two neighbours in the village. It further explores a village official getting entangled in the feud and how he battles with the complexities of the situation, only to bring things to peace. The sequences of the film are comic and entertain the audience with ego clashes and community conflicts.

Baby Girl

Release Date: February 12th, 2026

February 12th, 2026 OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Sony LIV Genre: Thriller, Suspense

Thriller, Suspense Cast: Nivin Pauly, Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan, Lijo Mol Jose

Set against the backdrop of Thiruvandapuram, Kerala, Baby Girl follows a hospital attendant whose life takes a dark turn when a three-day-old baby goes missing on Christmas Eve. He becomes the first suspect as he gets late to work on the same day the incident takes place. Furthermore, while he gets entangled with the circumstances, he embarks on a mission himself to find the missing child. The film delves deeper into this chase and explores the emotional turmoil.

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Release Date: February 13th, 2026

February 13th, 2026 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Genre: Horror

Horror Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy

Directed by Michael Chaves, this film follows a couple who embark on an investigation of the 1986 haunting of the Smurl family in Pennsylvania, where they are confronted by a four-demon entity that is linked to an antique mirror. However, what unfolds next directly takes the couple to their past. The sequences are spine-chilling and keep the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Museum of Innocence

Release Date: February 13th, 2026

February 13th, 2026 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Cast: Emirhan Parlak, Selahattin Pasali, Eylul Kandemir

Based on the novel by Orhan Pamuk, this series is set in the early 1970s, where a man from a wealthy Istanbul family falls in love with a girl from a shop. Later, the plot takes a turn when his love for the girl turns into an obsession. From collecting her earrings to hairclips, this man can take everything at stake only to save her belongings as a token of love. This series is expected to take the viewers on an epic tale of vintage love.

