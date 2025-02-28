Ziddi Girls Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

The latest web series, Ziddi Girls has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The drama, set in an all-girls college in Delhi, explores the journey of five young women as they challenge restrictive rules and fight for their aspirations. Directed by Shonali Bose, the series stars Revathy, Nandita Das, and Simran in pivotal roles. The narrative follows students as they navigate friendships, personal struggles, and social expectations within a traditional academic setting.

When and Where to Watch Ziddi Girls

Released on February 27, 2025, the series is now accessible to viewers worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can access it on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ziddi Girls

The official trailer of Ziddi Girls introduced audiences to the rigid environment of Matilda House College, where students find themselves at odds with the administration. The storyline focuses on a group of rebellious young women determined to break free from traditional constraints. Their journey unfolds as they challenge outdated norms while forming lifelong friendships and shaping their futures. The show is described as a compelling take on identity, resilience, and change within a conservative educational space.

Cast and Crew of Ziddi Girls

Directed by Shonali Bose, the series features a stellar cast, including Revathy, Nandita Das and Simran in lead roles. Supporting performances are delivered by Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Deeya Damini, Zina Ali, Anupriya Caroli and Nandish Singh Sandhu. The show is produced under Pritish Nandy Communications, with Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy serving as creators.