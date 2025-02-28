Technology News
English Edition

Ziddi Girls Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Stream Ziddi Girls on Amazon Prime Video and follow the journey of young women challenging traditions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 February 2025 15:19 IST
Ziddi Girls Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Vedio

The latest web series, Ziddi Girls has been released on Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights
  • Ziddi Girls now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
  • Features Revathy, Nandita Das, Simran, and more in lead roles.
  • A gripping college drama on identity, friendship, and change.
Advertisement

The latest web series, Ziddi Girls has been released on Amazon Prime Video. The drama, set in an all-girls college in Delhi, explores the journey of five young women as they challenge restrictive rules and fight for their aspirations. Directed by Shonali Bose, the series stars Revathy, Nandita Das, and Simran in pivotal roles. The narrative follows students as they navigate friendships, personal struggles, and social expectations within a traditional academic setting.

When and Where to Watch Ziddi Girls

Released on February 27, 2025, the series is now accessible to viewers worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Subscribers can access it on various devices, including smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ziddi Girls

The official trailer of Ziddi Girls introduced audiences to the rigid environment of Matilda House College, where students find themselves at odds with the administration. The storyline focuses on a group of rebellious young women determined to break free from traditional constraints. Their journey unfolds as they challenge outdated norms while forming lifelong friendships and shaping their futures. The show is described as a compelling take on identity, resilience, and change within a conservative educational space.

Cast and Crew of Ziddi Girls

Directed by Shonali Bose, the series features a stellar cast, including Revathy, Nandita Das and Simran in lead roles. Supporting performances are delivered by Atiya Tara Nayak, Umang Bhadana, Deeya Damini, Zina Ali, Anupriya Caroli and Nandish Singh Sandhu. The show is produced under Pritish Nandy Communications, with Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy serving as creators.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ziddi Girls, Amazon Prime Video, OTT release, Indian web series, college drama, Shonali Bose, Revathy, Nandita Das, streaming now
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Marco Hindi OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Unni Mukundan's Action Thriller
Meta Aria Gen 2 Glasses With New Sensors, Improved Battery Life Unveiled
Ziddi Girls Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
  7. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  8. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Might be Launched
  9. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  10. Redmi Book Pro 16, Redmi Book Pro 14 (2025) With Up to 3.1K DisplayÂ Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Slim With 5.75mm Thickness, 5,200mAh Battery to Be Showcased at MWC 2025
  2. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 3 India Launch
  3. Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
  4. Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
  5. Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
  6. iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year
  7. NASA Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Not Hit Earth, Risk Reduced to Zero
  8. Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live
  9. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
  10. Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »