Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Meta Aria Gen 2 Glasses With New Sensors, Improved Battery Life Unveiled

Meta Aria Gen 2 Glasses With New Sensors, Improved Battery Life Unveiled

Meta’s Aria Gen 2 glasses feature a new photoplethysmogram (PPG) sensor in the nosepad for measuring heart rate.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 February 2025 14:58 IST
Meta Aria Gen 2 Glasses With New Sensors, Improved Battery Life Unveiled

Photo Credit: Meta

Meta said the device will advance research in machine perception, contextual AI, and robotics

Highlights
  • Aria Gen 2 also features a contact microphone in the nosepad
  • The AI-powered glasses are capable of on-device processing
  • It is the successor to Project Aria, launched in 2020
Advertisement

Meta Aria Gen 2 smart glasses were unveiled on Thursday. The research-focused wearable device is the successor to Project Aria, which was launched in 2020. The second generation of the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) focused device arrives with upgrades to existing sensors and addition of a couple of new sensors. The Menlo Park-based tech giant has also improved the battery life of the device. The Aria Gen 2 glasses will be available to partners in the coming months.

Meta Aria Gen 2 Smart Glasses Unveiled

In a blog post, the tech giant announced the Aria Gen 2 glasses. It is not a retail product like the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses. Instead, this device is aimed at researchers and Meta's partners to enable them to develop new technologies. The company stated that the second generation of the wearable will help advance research in areas including machine perception, egocentric and contextual AI, as well as robotics.

The project primarily focuses on solving machine perception issues that act as bottlenecks for augmented reality (AR) glasses today. The company has partnered with companies such as BMW, as well as universities including Carnegie Mellon, IIIT Hyderabad, and the University of Bristol. Meta is also onboarding new research partners.

Project Aria, the predecessor to the current generation of smart glasses, arrived with a display. That has now been removed with Meta Aria Gen 2. The new device weighs 75g and has foldable arms for portability.

Apart from this one major omission, the wearable gains several upgrades. The existing suite of sensors has been upgraded. These include an RGB camera, Six Degrees of Freedom Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (6DOF SLAM) cameras, eye tracking cameras, spatial microphones, Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), barometer, magnetometer, and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS).

Additionally, the Aria Gen 2 also gets two new sensors in the nosepad — a Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor for measuring heart rate and a contact microphone that distinguishes the wearer's voice from those of bystanders.

Meta also highlighted that the second generation of the wearables arrive with on-device processing capabilities for several machine perception systems including SLAM, eye tracking, hand tracking, and speech recognition. This is being powered by undisclosed custom silicon by the company. The tech giant has also improved the battery backup of the device and claims that users will get six to eight hours of continuous usage.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Aria Gen 2, Meta Aria Gen 2 glasses, Smart Glasses, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Home-Grown Startup Lumio Announces Foray Into India’s 4K Smart TV Market Backed by Flipkart, Xiaomi Officials
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launch Date, Colourways Leaked
Meta Aria Gen 2 Glasses With New Sensors, Improved Battery Life Unveiled
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 24 - Mar 2): Dabba Cartel, Ziddi Girls, and More
  2. iPhone 16e Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers
  3. Xiaomi 15 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Features
  4. Vivo T4x 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Day
  5. Infinix Unveils Zero Series Mini Tri-Fold Concept Phone
  6. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Might be Launched
  8. OpenAI Unveils GPT-4.5 AI Model As Its 'Best Model for Chat Yet'
  9. Why Apple Removed MagSafe Support From the iPhone 16e
  10. Nothing Phone 3a Pro May Feature an AI Hub for Storing Notes, Screenshots
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark Slim With 5.75mm Thickness, 5,200mAh Battery to Be Showcased at MWC 2025
  2. Poco M7 5G Key Features, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of March 3 India Launch
  3. Honor 200 Series Receives MagicOS 9.0 Update With AI Photo Editor and More Features in India
  4. Microsoft Copilot App for macOS Released; iPhone and iPad Apps Get Updates
  5. Severed Skulls with Nails in Iron Age Spain Suggest Complex Ritual Practices
  6. iPhone 17e Could Launch Around the Same Time as the iPhone 16e Next Year
  7. NASA Confirms Asteroid 2024 YR4 Will Not Hit Earth, Risk Reduced to Zero
  8. Forza Horizon 5 Is Coming to PS5 in April, Pre-Orders Now Live
  9. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Set for March 5; Colour Options Teased
  10. Rewind OTT Release Date: Telugu Science Fiction Thriller Set for Digital Premiere on Lionsgate Play
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »