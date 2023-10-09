The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2023 is live right now for all users, bringing discounts on a wide variety of products and devices. Electronics is, of course, the big draw here, with plenty of deals on mobile phones, electrical appliances, TVs, laptops and more on offer. Amazon is also offering an additional 10 percent discount on select items for SBI credit and debit card transactions. The sale also brings great discounts for gamers.

During the ongoing Amazon sale, gaming consoles are available for discounted prices. The e-commerce website is offering great deals on Xbox Series consoles and the PlayStation 5. Here are some of the top deals on consoles you can avail right now.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best deals on gaming consoles

PlayStation 5

The PS5 is the most sought-after console in India. Each pre-order launch of the console has sold out like hot cakes, and Sony's newest console remains popular. Thankfully, the shortages are now over and the PS5 is easily available to buy on e-commerce websites and retail stores.

Launched at a price of Rs. 49,990 in India in 2021, the PS5 disc variant got a price hike in the country last year, when Sony raised its price by 10 percent to Rs. 54,990. The cheaper digital variant of the console also got a price bump, up from launch price of Rs. 39,990 to Rs. 44,990.

Now, during the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, the PS5 disc variant is available for Rs. 44,990 — an 18 percent discount on its MRP. Users can also get additional discounts on the console using an SBI debit or credit card. If you're a football fan, you can also grab the PS5 EA Sports FC 24 bundle for a sale price of Rs. 48,189, down from an MRP of Rs. 59,390.

Xbox Series X

The Amazon sale also sees discount on Xbox's flagship current-gen console. The Xbox Series X, launched in India at Rs. 49,990, also saw a price hike last year, with its retail price going up to Rs. 55,990. During the ongoing Amazon sale, the console gets a 13 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 48,979.

The Series X is the most powerful gaming console in the world, featuring 12 teraflops of graphical procession power to the PS5's 10. The Xbox console features backwards compatibility to support older-gen Xbox games.

Nintendo Switch OLED

Nintendo Switch OLED launched as a refreshed version of the Nintendo Switch in 2021, featuring a larger OLED display, increased internal storage, and a sturdier kick-stand. The Switch OLED is available a discounted price of Rs. 31,900, down from an MRP of Rs. 49,999. You can also grab the less expensive handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite during the ongoing sale for Rs. 18,990, down from an MRP of Rs. 26,999.

Bear in mind that Nintendo does not have an official presence in India and the Switch has not launched in the country officially. Import models of hybrid console, however, are available for sale on e-commerce websites.

Steam Deck

The Wi-Fi-enabled, 256GB storage variant of the Steam Deck, Valve's handheld console that runs on Steam OS and lets you access your entire Steam library in handheld mode, is available for Rs. 54,999 during the Amazon sale, down from its listed price of Rs. 89,999.

The Steam Deck features AMD's custom Zen 2 processor and RDNA 2 graphics and also includes a touch pad. It's worth noting that just like the Nintendo Switch, the Steam Deck has not officially launched in India and Valve does not have an official presence in the country.

