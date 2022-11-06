Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price in India Rises to Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price in India Rises to Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990

Up 10–12.5 percent from their respective launch prices in India.

Written by Akhil Arora |  Updated: 6 November 2022 12:34 IST
PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price in India Rises to Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora/Gadgets 360

PlayStation 5, and DualSense wireless controller

Highlights
  • PlayStation 5 price in India was Rs. 49,990 since launch
  • PS5 Digital Edition used to cost Rs. 39,990 in India
  • Following Microsoft, Sony reacts to soaring US Dollar

PlayStation 5 is getting more expensive in India — by at least 10 percent. On Saturday, Sony India quietly updated the prices for both variants of Sony's elusive next-gen console, PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, on the Sony Center website ShopAtSC. The 4K Blu-ray-equipped PlayStation 5 now costs Rs. 54,990, up 10 percent from its launch price of Rs. 49,990. Meanwhile, its disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition is getting even more expensive at Rs. 44,990, which represents a 12.5 percent increase on its launch price of Rs. 39,990. This is likely due to the soaring US Dollar (USD), which has affected nearly every part of society around the world. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Sony India for comment, but we hadn't heard back at the time of publishing.

Thankfully, there's no change in price for any PS5 accessories — yet. The PlayStation 5 wireless controller, DualSense, is still priced at Rs. 5,990 (for white and black) and Rs. 6,390 (for blue, red, pink, and purple colour variants). You can get them below MRP though, as always. The PS5 wireless headset Pulse 3D is still at Rs. 8,590, though it's routinely available at Rs. 7,890. The PS5 HD Camera remains at Rs. 5,190, though it's offered at Rs. 4,790 in most places. Lastly, the PS5 Media Remote and DualSense Charging Station retain their launch price: Rs. 2,590.

PS5 Family ShopAtSC India prices PS5 price in India family Sony Center

The new PS5 family banner on Sony Center website ShopAtSC
Photo Credit: Sony Center

India isn't the only affected market when it comes to a PS5 price hike — and it's not even the first. Back in August, Sony India announced that PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition were getting more expensive in the UK, Australia, Canada, Japan, China, Mexico, and select markets in Europe, Africa, and Middle East. While Canada saw the least increase at 3–4 percent, Sony's home of Japan was the most affected with a 21–24 percent rise. The PlayStation maker cited "high global inflation rates" and "adverse currency trends". Now, the impact of the same has reached our shores. The Indian Rupee (INR) has fallen about 10 percent this year against USD.

For what it's worth, the PS5 isn't impacted as much as the Xbox Series X, which has gone up 12 percent from its launch price to Rs. 55,990. Unlike Sony though, that didn't happen in one go. Back in July, Microsoft was the first to react to the strengthening USD, pushing the India price of its flagship gaming console up 6 percent from Rs. 49,990 to Rs. 52,990. Then earlier this week, it further raised Series X price in India by over 5 percent from Rs. 52,990 to Rs. 55,990. The new price is already visible on Amazon India, though some are clearing old stock out at a discount.

Microsoft's digital-only console, the Xbox Series S, has also gone through two rounds of price increases. Though the difference is the lowest, at 8.5 percent over launch price. In June, the Series S price in India was raised nearly 6 percent from Rs. 34,990 to Rs. 36,990. Then in August, Microsoft did a smaller hike, pushing it up 2.7 percent from Rs. 36,990 to Rs. 37,990. While the Series S had become an unattractive prospect, given its price proximity to PS5 Digital Edition, that has now changed. While Sony's digital-only console was 14 percent more expensive over Microsoft's at launch, the PS5 Digital Edition is now nearly 18.5 percent more over the Xbox Series S.

The PlayStation 5 now costs Rs. 54,990 in India, with the PS5 Digital Edition coming in at Rs. 44,990. For now, only Sony Center is listing the new prices. None of the other major online retailers — be it Croma, Flipkart, or Vijay Sales — have updated prices on their website as yet. The PS5 pages on Amazon India and Reliance Digital remain offline. At the time of writing, aside from ShopAtSC, only e2z Store was displaying the new PS5 India pricing.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PS5, PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition, PS5 India, PS5 price in India, PS5 Digital Edition price in India, PlayStation India, Sony India, Sony Center, ShopAtSC, e2z Store, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Microsoft India, Xbox India
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora
Akhil Arora covers entertainment for Gadgets 360, interviewing stars such as Christian Bale and Anurag Kashyap, covering series premieres, product and service launches across the globe, and looking at American blockbusters and Indian dramas from a global socio-political and feminist perspective. As a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic, Akhil has reviewed over 150 movies and TV shows in over half a decade at Gadgets 360. When he is not completely caught up with new film and TV releases, Akhil ...More
Twitter Blue Price Rises to $7.99, Now Gives Subscribers a Blue Tick for Verification, Fewer Ads
Featured video of the day
Nothing Ear (1) vs Nothing Ear (Stick) vs Competition
Advertisement

Related Stories

PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price in India Rises to Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  2. India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Stream
  3. iPhone 14 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 72,999: Report
  4. Oppo Find X6 Series Camera May Support 4K HDR Night Video Recording
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G House of the Dragon Limited Edition to Launch in India
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Review: Style With Substance?
  8. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Review: Enough of An Upgrade?
#Latest Stories
  1. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price in India Rises to Rs. 54,990 and Rs. 44,990
  2. Twitter Blue Price Rises to $7.99, Now Gives Subscribers a Blue Tick for Verification, Fewer Ads
  3. Realme 10 4G Teased in Rush Black Colour Ahead of Imminent Launch
  4. Amazon Seller Cloudtail India Fined Rs. 1 Lakh by CCPA for Selling Cookers in Violation of BIS Standards
  5. India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch IND vs ZIM Live Stream
  6. Apple Said to Expand Live TV Advertising Around Major League Soccer Deal
  7. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro Battery, Fast Charging Details Tipped Again: Report
  8. Vivo X90 Pro+ Supposedly Gets 3C Certification With 80W Fast Charging Support
  9. Elon Musk Says Laid Off Employees Were Offered 3 Months of Severance
  10. NASA Rolls Out SLS Rocket to Launch Pad in Florida 10 Days Before Artemis I Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.