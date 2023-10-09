Technology News
  The Last of Us Part II Remaster Seemingly Confirmed by Naughty Dog Developer

The Last of Us Part II Remaster Seemingly Confirmed by Naughty Dog Developer

The lead outsource artist’s LinkedIn page has been updated, but it said he’d be working on environment assets on The Last of Us Part 2: Remastered.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 October 2023 11:25 IST
The Last of Us Part II Remaster Seemingly Confirmed by Naughty Dog Developer

Photo Credit: Naughty Dog

Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

Highlights
  • The Last of Us Part 2 was released in June 2020 on PS4; just 3 years ago
  • Composer Gustavo Santaolalla previously hinted at enhanced PS5 versions
  • The Last of Us 2 received a 60fps performance patch for PS5 in 2021
The Last of Us Part II might be getting a remaster, as accidentally stated by a developer at Naughty Dog. First spotted by Resetera users, Lead Outsource Artist Mark Pajarillo referenced the version in a now-updated LinkedIn experience post. “Responsible for overseeing the production of all outsourced environment art assets, weapons and interactive props for two iconic titles The Last of Us: Part One and The Last of Us 2: Remastered,” the original post read, proving its existence. Hints of an enhanced PS5 version first dropped in July, when composer Gustavo Santaolalla alluded to some new features being added to the remaster.

Pajarillo himself worked on the original The Last of Us Part II as an Environment Artist, so it only makes sense for him to do the same for the PS5 version. That said, the remaster, as a whole, feels pointless, considering the title launched merely three years ago on the PS4 and has since received a PS5 patch that enabled 60fps on a game that still looks stunning and mechanically current. In fact, one of the key reasons the original Last of Us received a full-blown remake, with new visuals and modernised mechanics, was so it could stand toe-to-toe with the 2020 sequel. From a technical standpoint, besides haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, I wonder what Naughty Dog is going to promise this time. Hope we don't have to deal with the discourse about the game's controversial narrative once again.

While the LinkedIn post doesn't serve as an official announcement, historically speaking, PlayStation has never stopped milking the franchise. Case in point, we have three versions of The Last of Us now: the original 2013 version, a 2014 remaster for the PS4, and the recent remake titled ‘The Last of Us: Part I' for PS5 and PC. (Meanwhile, Bloodborne continues to rot on the old-gen PS4, locked to an inconsistent 30fps. sigh) As mentioned before, the Argentine composer for TLOU, Santaolalla, revealed in an interview that players will be able to ‘make [him] play certain songs,' which I'm guessing would work similarly to how protagonist Ellie Williams plays a range of iconic music with button prompts for notes. For the uninitiated, Santaolalla's character briefly appeared in The Last of Us 2, just casually strumming away at his banjo at Jackson City.

If and when it does drop, we can expect it to be available to existing owners as a $10 (about Rs. 830) upgrade, as seen with other PlayStation remasters. Reports from last year also suggested that Naughty Dog was working on a ‘director's cut' for The Last of Us Part 2, which would likely make its way onto PC, akin to Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition. The studio itself remains tight-lipped about the remaster and its upcoming projects, which include a ‘brand-new single-player' experience and a multiplayer game set within TLOU's post-apocalyptic universe. The latter has been put ‘on ice' for now, due to concerns about longtime viability, and we also saw 25 employees getting laid off.

The Last of Us Part II is available on the PS4 and playable on the PS5 via backwards compatibility.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II

Further reading: the last of us, tlou, the last of us 2, the last of us part 2, the last of us part ii, the last of us 2 remaster, the last of us 2 remastered ps5, the last of us 2 enhanced version, naughty dog, the last of us part 1, pc, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games.
Honor to Start Manufacturing in India in Q1 2024, HTech Invests Rs. 400 Crore in India: CEO Madhav Sheth

