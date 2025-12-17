Motorola could be working on a new 'Signature' smartphone that could launch soon, according to a leaked image shared by a tipster. The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is expected to be launched as another addition to the company's Edge smartphone lineup, according to recent reports, but a new leak suggests that a phone with the same design, could arrive under the Motorola Signature branding. The design renders show the design of the phone's rear panel, as well as its display and colour options.

Motorola Sugnature Design, Colour Options (Expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the renders of a purported Motorola Signature phone, which bears an uncanny resemblance to the rumoured Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, revealing the design of the smartphone. The handset is seen with a square-shaped rear camera, housing a triple rear camera setup and an LED flash. It could sport a textured back panel, featuring the Motorola branding in the centre. The handset has Sony Lytia sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and Dolby Vision support, according to the render.

On the front, the handset is shown with a hole punch display cutout, which is expected to house the selfie camera. The Motorola Signature handset is also expected to sport a metal frame. The leaked renders suggest that the power button and volume controls will be placed on its right side, while the left side could be left clean.

Additionally, the right side and the bottom of the handset could get two antenna bands each. The tipster claims that the Motorola Signature will be at least offered in Carbon and Martini Olive colourways. Since the tech firm has yet to confirm these details, the same should be taken with a grain of salt.

However, this is not the first time that the design of the Motorola Signature (or the Motorola Edge 70) Ultra has surfaced online. Recently, a report shared the rear look of the Edge 70 Ultra. The phone was shown in two shades, sporting a similar design.

Previous reports suggest that the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra will reportedly be powered by Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. It could sport a 6.7-inch flat OLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution. Motorola might equip with phone with a 50-megapixel main rear camera, coupled with a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.