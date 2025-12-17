Home Town Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This American Reality Show

Home Town is an American Reality Renovation show that has grabbed viewers attention from past few years. This highly popular series features Ben and Erin Napier who transform the historic homes into modern designs blended with a southern touch in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. While Erin works on the designs, Ben crafts the same using his exceptional carpentry skills. The show is currently streaming on the digital screens and the sequences are very lighthearted and highly informative at the same time.

When and Where to Watch Home Town

The viewers can stream Home Town exclusively on Netflix as Season 3 to Season 9 are currently available to watch online. The viewers, however, will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Home Town

This American Reality Series revolves around the duo of a husband and wife named Ben and Erin Napier who restores home to preserve their history, mainly in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. The episodes commences with a potential client choosing the home recommended by the couple. However, post confirming the home, the couple proceeds with the renovation, but without the client's participation. The episodes then end with the Napiers unveiling the renovated homes to their clients. The series majorly focuses on preserving their towns historic buildings and what defines their legacy.

Cast and Crew of Home Town

This is a Reality show that features Ben Napier and Erin Napier as hosts. Some of the faces starred in the series are Amber Hayes, Kristen Robinson, Richard T. Jones, and more. Tim Harland has handled the cinematography.

Reception of Home Town

This American series was first released on January 26th, 2017, where it marked its season one with a boom. The overall IMDb rating of the series is 8.1/10.