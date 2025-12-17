Technology News
English Edition

Home Town Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This American Reality Show

Home Town is an American Reality show that follows a couple who implement their skills further to restore some of the most historic homes of their town, Laurel, Mississippi.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2025 15:39 IST
Home Town Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This American Reality Show

Photo Credit: Netflix

Watch a couple restore historic homes in Laurel, Mississippi, breathing new life into the town

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Home Town is an American Reality TV Series
  • It features Erin and Ben Napier as hosts
  • Streaming now, Season 3 - Season 9 only on Netflix
Advertisement

Home Town is an American Reality Renovation show that has grabbed viewers attention from past few years. This highly popular series features Ben and Erin Napier who transform the historic homes into modern designs blended with a southern touch in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. While Erin works on the designs, Ben crafts the same using his exceptional carpentry skills. The show is currently streaming on the digital screens and the sequences are very lighthearted and highly informative at the same time.

When and Where to Watch Home Town

The viewers can stream Home Town exclusively on Netflix as Season 3 to Season 9 are currently available to watch online. The viewers, however, will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Home Town

This American Reality Series revolves around the duo of a husband and wife named Ben and Erin Napier who restores home to preserve their history, mainly in the small town of Laurel, Mississippi. The episodes commences with a potential client choosing the home recommended by the couple. However, post confirming the home, the couple proceeds with the renovation, but without the client's participation. The episodes then end with the Napiers unveiling the renovated homes to their clients. The series majorly focuses on preserving their towns historic buildings and what defines their legacy.

Cast and Crew of Home Town

This is a Reality show that features Ben Napier and Erin Napier as hosts. Some of the faces starred in the series are Amber Hayes, Kristen Robinson, Richard T. Jones, and more. Tim Harland has handled the cinematography.

Reception of Home Town

This American series was first released on January 26th, 2017, where it marked its season one with a boom. The overall IMDb rating of the series is 8.1/10.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, NETFLIX, IMDB
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Moto G Power (2026) Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5200mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi 17 Ultra Reportedly Listed on US FCC and IMEI Databases, Hinting at Imminent Global Debut

Related Stories

Home Town Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This American Reality Show
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Listed on Certification Website With These Specifications
  3. OnePlus 15, Nord CE 5 Prices Slashed During Community Sale: See Offers
  4. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Samsung Expands Micro RGB TVs in More Display Sizes Ahead of CES 2026
  7. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  8. Baldur's Gate 3 Maker Larian Studios Faces Backlash Over Generative AI Use
  9. Un Paarvayil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Tamil Thriller
  10. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi's Intense Crime Thriller
  2. Home Town Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This American Reality Show
  3. Motorola Signature Phone Design, Colourways Spotted in Renders That Match Motorola Edge 70 Ultra
  4. Dawood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Crime Comedy Thriller Online?
  5. Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Un Paarvayil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Tamil Thriller Series Online?
  7. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  8. Google Labs Introduces a New Experimental AI Agent That Connects to Gmail, Drive
  9. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag; Expected to Go on Sale in 2027: Report
  10. Instagram for TV Launched With Support for Reels, Multiple Accounts on Amazon's Fire TV Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »