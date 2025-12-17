Technology News
English Edition

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi's Intense Crime Thriller

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web is a Netflix crime thriller series about a customs officer battling a dangerous smuggling syndicate.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2025 15:41 IST
Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi's Intense Crime Thriller

Photo Credit: Netflix

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web will debut exclusively on Netflix on January 14, 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Crime thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey
  • Stars Emraan Hashmi as a determined customs officer
  • Focuses on smuggling networks and high-risk investigations
Advertisement

With an enemy that operates only in shadows, nothing is simple when law enforcement goes to war. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web explores the murky world of smuggling syndicates, power plays, and moral quandaries. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the crime thriller series ensures to deliver ”an intense, layered and authentic narrative with realistic and spirited characterisations. Starring Emraan Hashmi, the series presents a gritty narrative which reflects an excess of power and politics, intertwined with crime. The all-new web series is based on true events where one brave officer takes a stand against an untouchable gangster.

When and Where to Watch Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web will debut exclusively on Netflix on January 14, 2026. The show will stream exclusively across all regions worldwide for all Netflix subscribers and is rated 16+ U/A.

Trailer and Plot of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web trailer features Superintendent Arjun Meena, a customs officer who is determined to tackle clandestine scoundrels, internal tensions, and pressures; on its trail meets an amazing adventure of tactics and mind play that gives you a riveting experience of a tight-rope crime drama series.

Cast and Crew of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

The series features Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, along with Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz, Anurag Sinha, and Anuja Sathe. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the series carries his hallmark of gripping and gritty enjoyableness, with sharp attention to detail, tension, and character layers.

Reception of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Since the series has not been released yet, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web does not have an IMDb rating as of now.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, Netflix, Crime Thriller Series, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Motorola Signature Phone Design, Colourways Spotted in Renders That Match Motorola Edge 70 Ultra
Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi's Intense Crime Thriller
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 Update Is Rolling Out to These Phones, Tablets
  2. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Listed on Certification Website With These Specifications
  3. OnePlus 15, Nord CE 5 Prices Slashed During Community Sale: See Offers
  4. OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Ace Edition Launch Today: All You Need to Know
  5. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Samsung Expands Micro RGB TVs in More Display Sizes Ahead of CES 2026
  7. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  8. Baldur's Gate 3 Maker Larian Studios Faces Backlash Over Generative AI Use
  9. Un Paarvayil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Tamil Thriller
  10. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Emraan Hashmi's Intense Crime Thriller
  2. Home Town Streaming Now Online: Know Where to Watch This American Reality Show
  3. Motorola Signature Phone Design, Colourways Spotted in Renders That Match Motorola Edge 70 Ultra
  4. Dawood OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Crime Comedy Thriller Online?
  5. Pharma OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. Un Paarvayil OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This Gripping Tamil Thriller Series Online?
  7. Dhurandhar OTT Release Date: What We Know So Far
  8. Google Labs Introduces a New Experimental AI Agent That Connects to Gmail, Drive
  9. iPhone Air 2 to Launch With Two Rear Cameras, Lower Price Tag; Expected to Go on Sale in 2027: Report
  10. Instagram for TV Launched With Support for Reels, Multiple Accounts on Amazon's Fire TV Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »