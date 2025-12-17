With an enemy that operates only in shadows, nothing is simple when law enforcement goes to war. Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web explores the murky world of smuggling syndicates, power plays, and moral quandaries. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the crime thriller series ensures to deliver ”an intense, layered and authentic narrative with realistic and spirited characterisations. Starring Emraan Hashmi, the series presents a gritty narrative which reflects an excess of power and politics, intertwined with crime. The all-new web series is based on true events where one brave officer takes a stand against an untouchable gangster.

When and Where to Watch Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web will debut exclusively on Netflix on January 14, 2026. The show will stream exclusively across all regions worldwide for all Netflix subscribers and is rated 16+ U/A.

Trailer and Plot of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web trailer features Superintendent Arjun Meena, a customs officer who is determined to tackle clandestine scoundrels, internal tensions, and pressures; on its trail meets an amazing adventure of tactics and mind play that gives you a riveting experience of a tight-rope crime drama series.

Cast and Crew of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

The series features Emraan Hashmi as Superintendent Arjun Meena, along with Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz, Anurag Sinha, and Anuja Sathe. Produced by Neeraj Pandey, the series carries his hallmark of gripping and gritty enjoyableness, with sharp attention to detail, tension, and character layers.

Reception of Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web

Since the series has not been released yet, Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web does not have an IMDb rating as of now.