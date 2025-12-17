Moto G Power (2026) was launched in select markets on Tuesday. The successor to the Moto G Power (2025) comes with several iterative improvements and a higher price point, but no major upgrades. It continues to be equipped with the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor that powered the previous generation, and brings similar battery specifications as well. This year's version, however, is available in two new colour options, an improvement to the front camera, and improved display protection. The Moto G Power (2026) has been announced for Canada and the US.

Moto G Power (2026) Price, Availability

The Moto G Power (2026) price is set at $299.99 (roughly Rs. 27,100) in the US, and CAD 449.99 (roughly Rs. 29,550) in Canada for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The smartphone will be available in Evening Blue and Pure Cashmere colour options. In both markets, the handset will go on sale starting January 8, and can be purchased from the official website and partnering e-commerce and offline stores.

Moto G Power (2026) Specifications

Moto G Power (2026) features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ (2388× 1080p) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also comes with a high brightness mode that can take the luminosity up to 1,000 nits. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. On the audio front, it comes with Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers.

Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The handset runs on Android 16 out of the box.

Coming to optics, the Moto G Power (2026) sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The camera comes with several AI features, such as Auto Night Vision, Portrait mode, Auto Smile Capture, and Shot Optimisation.

The Moto G Power (2026) is backed by a 5,200mAh battery along with 30W wired charging support and 15W wireless charging function. Additionally, the smartphone gets a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC support, FM radio, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.