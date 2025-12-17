Vivo V60 was launched in August with a triple rear camera unit and a 6,500mAh battery. The Chinese company now seems to be preparing to unveil the Vivo V70. Ahead of the formal announcement, the upcoming Vivo V series smartphone has reportedly received Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification in the US. The FCC listing suggests that the Vivo V70 will have a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. It is likely to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo V70 Surfaces on FCC Database

The listing on the US FCC website (via TheTechOutlook) includes a document which is a test report for an unreleased a Vivo phone bearing the model number V2538 and FCC ID 2AUCYV2538. This model number has so far been associated with the Vivo V70.

The FCC listing suggests that the Vivo V70 supports 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6. It could come with Android 16, possibly OriginOS 6 on top. The listing indicates 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage option for the phone.

Vivo has yet to officially announce a launch date for the Vivo V70, but the handset recently appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website and Geekbench with the model number V2538, hinting imminent launch. The handset was spotted with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 8GB of RAM and Android 16. It has scored 1,235 points in single core and 3,920 points in multi core testing.

The Vivo V70 is likely to come with upgrades over the Vivo V60. The latter was released in India in August with a price tag of Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option. It has a 6.77-inch 1.5K (1,080×2,392 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo V60 has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. It boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It carries a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support. The handset has IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.