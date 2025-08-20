Technology News
English Edition

Government Reportedly Drafts Online Gaming Bill to Regulate e-Sports: 5 Things to Know

The Indian government is reportedly trying to fill the gaps in the online gaming space with the new draft Bill.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 12:05 IST
Government Reportedly Drafts Online Gaming Bill to Regulate e-Sports: 5 Things to Know

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Florian Olivo

The Government reportedly believes encouraging e-sports can spur job creation

Highlights
  • The Bill reportedly suggests creating a regulatory body for e-sports
  • It is said to also define e-sports and money games for better enforcement
  • Promotion of money games will reportedly draw fines and imprisonment
Advertisement

The Indian government has reportedly drafted a Bill seeking to regulate the online gaming space. According to the report, the draft Bill adopts a two-pronged approach, encouraging and establishing a regulatory framework for e-sports, while prohibiting the advertising of real-money games (RMGs). It is said to also outline punishments for betting in an e-sport tournament or other such competitive games, either online or via offline channels. A key provision of the draft reportedly defines and separates e-sports from money games. Here are the most important provisions from the reported Bill, summarised in five key points.

Government Reportedly Seeks to Define and Regulate e-Sports With Proposed Bill

1. According to a Moneycontrol report, the draft Bill is titled “Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025” and is proposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Citing a copy of the Bill seen by the publication, the report claimed that the draft intends to both promote competitive gaming while placing restrictions on money games, also known as games of chance. It is yet to be tabled in either House of Parliament.

2. The proposed Bill reportedly suggests the creation of a “National e-Sports Authority.” This authority is said to be tasked with promoting and regulating the competitive online gaming space. It might reportedly “frame rules for fair play, standards and compliance.” The body might also act as an enforcing authority to ensure that e-sports competitions are held within the framework laid down under the law, the report stated.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Moneycontrol claimed that the regulatory body will coordinate with State governments and recognise sporting federations that will bring e-sports competition within the scope of the policy.

3. The draft Bill is also said to focus on clearly defining e-sports and money games to create a separation between games of skill and games of chance. Notably, the latter is prohibited and is considered online gambling. It reportedly defines e-sports as “competitive games of skill played in virtual environments with rules and recognition.” On the other hand, RMGs are said to be defined as “games played online with stakes or wagering of money or money's worth.”

As per the report, the Bill highlights that due to the absence of a legal definition of the two, there have been some gaps in the enforcement of the law. The draft is said to help align India's online gaming framework with the international standards.

“The growth of e-sports can attract substantial foreign and domestic investment, spur job creation, and position India as a global hub for competitive gaming,” the draft reportedly mentions.

4. Another important provision reportedly mentioned in the proposed Bill prohibits the promotion of money games in any form and via any channel. “No person shall advertise, promote or facilitate any money game or betting activity in any form, including through online platforms or intermediaries,” it reportedly mentions. Notably, the proposed rule also brings influencers who create content about such apps and games under its scope.

5. Additionally, it is said to also include legal ramifications for wagering in e-sports events. As per the publication, the Bill mentions, “Any person found promoting or engaging in betting in e-sports or social electronic games shall be punishable with fine and imprisonment.” This is an important provision, as previously, this was considered a legally grey zone, leading to ambiguity in enforcement.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Online Gaming, Gaming, eSports, Money Games, India
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Ayn Thor To Debut Soon As a Dual-Screen Gaming Handheld; Odin 3’s Launch To Follow

Related Stories

Government Reportedly Drafts Online Gaming Bill to Regulate e-Sports: 5 Things to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Realme P4 Pro 5G, Realme P4 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery
  3. Made By Google Pixel 10 Series Launch LIVE: New Phones, Watch Models Expected
  4. Google Pixel 10 Series Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Google Pixel 10 Availability Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch Today
  6. Google Pixel 10 Leaked Pricing vs Pixel 9 Launch Price: A Full Breakdown
  7. Honor Magic 8 Series Colour Options Leaked
  8. Airtel Discontinues Rs. 249 Prepaid Recharge Plan in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor Magic 8 Series Colour Options Leaked; Expected to Include Two New Shades
  2. Milagrow BlackCat 25 Ultra Robot Vacuum-Mop With Up to 12,000Pa Suction Power Launched in India
  3. Pixel 10 Pro XL Benchmark Leak Hint at Higher CPU and Lower GPU Performance
  4. Workday Targeted By Hackers To Run Social Engineering Scams; “Some” Data Leaked
  5. Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch Date Set for August 26; Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Meta Is Reportedly Restructuring Its AI Division Again to Create Four Specialised Groups
  7. Black Myth: Zhong Kui, Sequel to Black Myth: Wukong, Announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live
  8. Google Pixel 10 will be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Made by Google Event Today
  9. HMD Fuse With HarmBlock+ Parental Control Features Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 10 Series, Pixel Watch 4 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Today's Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »