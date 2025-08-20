The Indian government has reportedly drafted a Bill seeking to regulate the online gaming space. According to the report, the draft Bill adopts a two-pronged approach, encouraging and establishing a regulatory framework for e-sports, while prohibiting the advertising of real-money games (RMGs). It is said to also outline punishments for betting in an e-sport tournament or other such competitive games, either online or via offline channels. A key provision of the draft reportedly defines and separates e-sports from money games. Here are the most important provisions from the reported Bill, summarised in five key points.

Government Reportedly Seeks to Define and Regulate e-Sports With Proposed Bill

1. According to a Moneycontrol report, the draft Bill is titled “Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025” and is proposed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). Citing a copy of the Bill seen by the publication, the report claimed that the draft intends to both promote competitive gaming while placing restrictions on money games, also known as games of chance. It is yet to be tabled in either House of Parliament.

2. The proposed Bill reportedly suggests the creation of a “National e-Sports Authority.” This authority is said to be tasked with promoting and regulating the competitive online gaming space. It might reportedly “frame rules for fair play, standards and compliance.” The body might also act as an enforcing authority to ensure that e-sports competitions are held within the framework laid down under the law, the report stated.

Citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter, Moneycontrol claimed that the regulatory body will coordinate with State governments and recognise sporting federations that will bring e-sports competition within the scope of the policy.

3. The draft Bill is also said to focus on clearly defining e-sports and money games to create a separation between games of skill and games of chance. Notably, the latter is prohibited and is considered online gambling. It reportedly defines e-sports as “competitive games of skill played in virtual environments with rules and recognition.” On the other hand, RMGs are said to be defined as “games played online with stakes or wagering of money or money's worth.”

As per the report, the Bill highlights that due to the absence of a legal definition of the two, there have been some gaps in the enforcement of the law. The draft is said to help align India's online gaming framework with the international standards.

“The growth of e-sports can attract substantial foreign and domestic investment, spur job creation, and position India as a global hub for competitive gaming,” the draft reportedly mentions.

4. Another important provision reportedly mentioned in the proposed Bill prohibits the promotion of money games in any form and via any channel. “No person shall advertise, promote or facilitate any money game or betting activity in any form, including through online platforms or intermediaries,” it reportedly mentions. Notably, the proposed rule also brings influencers who create content about such apps and games under its scope.

5. Additionally, it is said to also include legal ramifications for wagering in e-sports events. As per the publication, the Bill mentions, “Any person found promoting or engaging in betting in e-sports or social electronic games shall be punishable with fine and imprisonment.” This is an important provision, as previously, this was considered a legally grey zone, leading to ambiguity in enforcement.