OnePlus has teased the upcoming launch of a new smartphone in India that could join the recently announced OnePlus 15. Dubbed the OnePlus 15R, it is expected to be the latest addition to the OnePlus 15 series, and may be based on either the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6 or the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T. The purported handset is shown in two colourways, sporting a dual rear camera system inside a square deco.

OnePlus 15R India Launch Teased

The OnePlus India website has been updated with a new microsite for the launch of the OnePlus 15R. It carries the same tagline as the OnePlus 15, “Power On. Limits Off”. While the upcoming handset's launch date currently remains under wraps, its status is listed as “Coming Soon”.

The teaser image reveals two colourways of the OnePlus 15R — black and green. It appears to have a dual camera setup at the back with vertically-aligned, housed inside a square camera deco. It is similar to the flagship OnePlus 15.

The OnePlus 13R, meanwhile, was equipped with a triple camera unit, suggesting a possible downgrade in the number of cameras on the upcoming model.

The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the frame, while the left side could feature the Plus Key. It is a new key on the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 15, which can be customised for up to eight different functions.

OnePlus 15R Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 15R, previously, was believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6 that launched alongside the flagship model in China last month. However, recent reports suggest it could be based on the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T instead.

The handset is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 15R could get a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is rumoured to pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

