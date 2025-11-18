Technology News
OnePlus 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch

OnePlus 15R is expected to be based on the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6T.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 November 2025 08:53 IST
OnePlus 15R Teased to Launch in India Soon; Colourways Revealed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: OnePlus

The handset appears to have a similar camera deco as the flagship OnePlus 15

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15R teaser shows black and green colourways
  • Its rear camera layout resembles the OnePlus 15 but with fewer sensors
  • The handset is reported to pack 8,000mAh battery with 100W charging
OnePlus has teased the upcoming launch of a new smartphone in India that could join the recently announced OnePlus 15. Dubbed the OnePlus 15R, it is expected to be the latest addition to the OnePlus 15 series, and may be based on either the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 6 or the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T. The purported handset is shown in two colourways, sporting a dual rear camera system inside a square deco.

OnePlus 15R India Launch Teased

The OnePlus India website has been updated with a new microsite for the launch of the OnePlus 15R. It carries the same tagline as the OnePlus 15, “Power On. Limits Off”. While the upcoming handset's launch date currently remains under wraps, its status is listed as “Coming Soon”.

The teaser image reveals two colourways of the OnePlus 15R — black and green. It appears to have a dual camera setup at the back with vertically-aligned, housed inside a square camera deco. It is similar to the flagship OnePlus 15.

The OnePlus 13R, meanwhile, was equipped with a triple camera unit, suggesting a possible downgrade in the number of cameras on the upcoming model.

The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the frame, while the left side could feature the Plus Key. It is a new key on the OnePlus 13s and OnePlus 15, which can be customised for up to eight different functions.

OnePlus 15R Specifications (Expected)

The OnePlus 15R, previously, was believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6 that launched alongside the flagship model in China last month. However, recent reports suggest it could be based on the upcoming OnePlus Ace 6T instead.

The handset is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 15R could get a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is rumoured to pack an 8,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 15R, OnePlus 15R Launch, OnePlus 15R Specifications, OnePlus 15, OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus Ace 6T
Landman Season 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About This American Political Drama Series

