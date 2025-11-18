Technology News
German Team Uses Autonomous AI to Steer CubeSat in Space

Scientists used an AI controller on the InnoCube CubeSat to autonomously orient a satellite in orbit for the first time.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2025 22:30 IST
Photo Credit: Space.com

Autonomous AI could simplify the complex task of satellite orientation.

Highlights
  • InnoCube AI achieves first autonomous satellite orientation in orbit.
  • Deep-learning controller reorients CubeSat repeatedly without operators.
  • Breakthrough points toward fully autonomous, low-cost future missions.
Scientists have been able to control the orientation of a satellite in orbit autonomously, the first time, with an autonomous AI controller. This demonstration, conducted on a 3U CubeSat named InnoCube demonstrates AI with the ability to autonomously point the satellite (its pointing direction) without human operator intervention. The test, which was conducted by a group of scientists at the JMU Würzburg of Germany, is regarded as a step towards autonomous spacecraft in totality. According to researchers, this method may make it easier to create satellite and reduce the cost of missions.

AI-driven Satellite Reorientation

According to media reports, late in 2025, JMU researchers experimented with an AI controller on a 3U CubeSat. In one of the Oct. 30 passes, the AI agent oriented the CubeSat in its initial orientation to a desired attitude it with its reaction wheels. This was repeated multiple times, and the CubeSat was oriented. The AI controller was trained in a simulator by deep reinforcement learning and uploaded onboard an aircraft to fly. The researchers of JMU reported that the test demonstrated that a neural-network AI could operate a satellite, and the finding was a significant advancement in space missions.

Broader Trends in Autonomous Spacecraft

Other teams are exploring similar AI-driven systems. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory has demonstrated a “Dynamic Targeting” algorithm that lets a satellite autonomously avoid clouds and select clear targets. The U.S. Naval Research Lab is developing a fully autonomous satellite, “Autosat,” that can task its sensors and handle communications without ground control. Engineers at UC Davis are launching a CubeSat with an onboard AI “digital twin” to continuously monitor and predict the satellite's battery health.

Further reading: AI satellites, InnoCube, JMU Würzburg, CubeSat, Autonomous Spacecraft, Space AI
