  • Ayn Thor To Debut Soon As a Dual Screen Gaming Handheld; Odin 3’s Launch To Follow

Ayn Odin 3 will launch soon after the dual-screen handheld’s debut, as the successor to Oden 2.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 August 2025 11:55 IST
Photo Credit: Ayn

Ayn Thor will feature backlit joysticks

Highlights
  • Ayn Odin 3 will succeed the Odin 2
  • Ayn is a China-based firm which makes Android and Windows handhelds
  • The company has not confirmed Odin 3’s specifications yet
Ayn Thor will debut soon as a dual-screen gaming handheld, the company announced via a social media post. The tech firm has also revealed the screen size of both displays on the handheld. Additionally, soon after Thor's launch, Ayn will launch the Odin 3 as the successor to its Odin 2 handheld. In a promotional video, the Shenzhen-based firm showcased the design of the upcoming dual-screen handset, suggesting a clamshell form factor similar to that of the Nintendo DS models.

Ayn Thor, Odin 3 Design, Specifications (Expected)

In a social media post, the Chinese handheld maker announced that it will soon launch the Ayn Thor, a clamshell, dual-screen handheld. Although there is very little known about the upcoming gaming device, the tech firm has revealed that the Ayn Thor will sport a 6-inch AMOLED main display with full-HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also feature a secondary 3.92-inch OLED screen, which refreshes at 60Hz, placed between the joysticks and other controls.

The Chinese tech firm also showcased the design of the upcoming Ayn Thor in a promotional video on YouTube. The handheld appears with two LED backlit joysticks placed on either side of the secondary display. The ABXY buttons are placed on the top right side, along with an exit button on the bottom right. Moreover, it could ship with two front-firing speakers. The joypad appears on the left, under the left joystick, along with a home button.

The volume controllers, power button, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a TF card slot for expandable storage appear on the bottom. The Ayn Thor handheld will also come with R1, R2, and L1, L2 triggers. Its clamshell design is similar to Nintendo's DS family, which has now been discontinued.

Additionally, Ayn has also announced that it will launch the Odin 3 handheld as the successor to the Odin 2. For context, the Odin 2 features a 6-inch IPS touchscreen with full HD resolution. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 onboard storage. It packs an 8,000mAh battery. For connectivity, it features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Instagram, Facebook Creators Can Now Use Meta AI Translations to Dub and Lip-Sync Reels
