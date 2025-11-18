Lava Mobiles on Monday announced a new initiative that allows consumers to get early access to its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Lava Agni 4. Dubbed the Demo@Home campaign, it facilitates the visit of a Lava engineer to their homes for a complete walkthrough and a chance to try out the device's design and capabilities before they make a purchasing decision. The Lava Agni 4, notably, is scheduled to be launched in India on November 20.

Lava Agni 4 Home Demo Campaign

The Lava Agni 4 home demo campaign runs from November 20 to November 24, in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai. Customers in the aforementioned cities can register for the invite-only experience by filling out a form. A limited number of participants will be shortlisted and contacted for an exclusive hands-on experience from the comfort of their homes, the brand said in a press note.

This is claimed to be part of the Lava Agni 4 Elite Pass. As per Lava Mobiles, this will be a no-obligation demonstration, which means customers do not have an obligation to purchase the smartphone after the hands-on walkthrough.

Lava said that this initiative is aimed at bringing product demonstrations directly to the user.

Lava Agni 4 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

As per reports, the Lava Agni 4 could be priced under Rs. 30,000 in India. It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 8350 chipset, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Lava Agni 4 could get a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens. It is also said to get a 50-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Lava Agni 4 may include USB 3.2, infrared (IR), and Wi-Fi 6E. The upcoming handset is also rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging at 66W.