Caught Stealing is an American Dark Comedy thriller that is based on the novel by Charlie Huston. The film explores themes of crime, suspense, and drama.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 November 2025 20:02 IST
Photo Credit: Prime Video

Caught Stealing is a dark comedy thriller film that has now landed on digital screens for rent.

  • Caught Stealing is an American Dark Comedy Thriller Film
  • It stars Austin Butler in the lead role
  • Now Available for Rent on Prime Video, YouTube India, and more
Based on the novel by Charlie Huston, Caught Stealing is a dark comedy crime thriller film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film revolves around a worn-out ex-baseball player, who becomes a target of a gang of dangerous criminals in New York City, when he agrees to cat-sit for his neighbour. What unfolds next brings an immense thriller, and the sequences are packed with action, humor, and comedy. The film comprises a promising starcast with stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Caught Stealing

The film is now available for Rent on Amazon Prime Video, BMS Stream, YouTube India, AppleTV, and GoogleTV. The viewers, however, will require an active subscription to rent it.

Official Trailer and Plot of Caught Stealing

This dark comedy thriller film follows Hank Thompson (Played by Austin Butler), a former baseball player, whose life takes a tragic turn after an accident ends his career, and leaves his friend killed. Channeling his inner self and overcoming trauma, he begins working as a bartender. However, fate has something else written for him. When he agrees to cat-sit for his punk-rock neighbour, Russ (Played by Matt Smith), he becomes the target of Russian mobsters, a Hasidic Jewish Hitman, and a narcotics detective. Now, he must navigate his way to survive the threats and uncover the mystery behind the keys found beneath the cat basket.

Cast and Crew of Caught Stealing

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film features Austin Butler in the lead role, supported by other cast members, including Matt Smith, Griffine Dune, Dominique Silver, Action Bronson, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Rob Simonsen, while the cinematographer of the film is Mathew Libatique.

Reception of Caught Stealing

The film was theatrically released on August 29, 2025, where it received a decent response. The IMDb rating of the film is 6.9/10.

Further reading: caught stealing trailer, Dark Comedy, thriller movie, OTT release, Netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Cracks Down on AI Data Sharing With New App Review Guidelines
Paytm Rolls Out Hide Payments Feature to Manage Transaction Visibility: How to Use
