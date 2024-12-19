Oppo Reno 13 Leaked Live Image Suggests Exclusive India Colour Option

Oppo Reno 13 was launched in China in November alongside the Reno 13 Pro. The base Reno 13 handset, as well as the Pro option, have since been spotted on several certification sites suggesting an imminent global launch. A leaked live image of the purported Oppo Reno 13 India variant has surfaced online. It shows the design and the colourway of the Indian version of the handset. Key features of the Indian variant of the Oppo Reno 13 are expected to be similar to its Chinese counterpart.

Oppo Reno 13 India Variant Design, Colour Option

A leaked live image of the Oppo Reno 13 India variant was shared in a 91Mobiles report. The report claimed that the dark blue or purple shade that the phone appears in, could be exclusive to the Indian or the global market. In China, the phone comes in black, light blue, and light purple colourways. The latter has patterns over the back panel. The leaked image appears in a single, solid colour.

Oppo Reno 13 India variant leaked live image

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

The design of the Oppo Reno 13 India variant appears to be similar to the existing Chinese model. A rectangular rear camera module with rounded edges is placed in the top left corner of the panel. It houses three sensors and a ring-shaped LED flash unit. An inscription of the letters "AI" on the island suggests the camera will come with support for several AI features.

Oppo Reno 13's alleged India variant seems to have a glass rear panel and a metal middle frame. The report adds that the camera bump and the rear panel "seem to be made out of a single piece of glass." In the image shared in the report, there is a unique glow visible around the rear camera module. This could be a reflection owing to the angle of the light source.

Notably, the Chinese version of the Oppo Reno 13 sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and a 5,600mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It has an IP69-rated build for dust and splash resistance, carries a 6.59-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen and ships with Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

The Oppo Reno 13 5G with the model number CPH2689 and Reno 13 Pro with model number CPH2697 were recently spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) websites, respectively. These listings suggest the imminent global and Indian launch of the handsets.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.