Split Fiction Sells 4 Million Copies, Nearly Doubling EA's Expectations

Split Fiction, the genre-bending co-op adventure title from Hazelight Studios, has sold four million copies, the studio announced Wednesday. The confirmation came after publisher Electronic Arts said at its Q4 2025 earnings call that the game was nearing the sales milestone and was “highly successful” for the company, exceeding its expectations. Split Fiction launched in March and sold over a million copies in the first 48 hours.

Split Fiction a Hit for Hazelight, EA

“So many of you have picked up Split Fiction already, it's amazing,” Hazelight said in a post on X Wednesday. “Seeing the fun you have with our game and the love you show for Mio, Zoe and each other warms our hearts here at Hazelight.”

With four million units sold, Split Fiction has likely been played by eight million players across platforms as the co-op title requires two players. Only one player, however, needs to purchase the game and the other can join for free using Friend's Pass.

Split Fiction, which was published under the EA Originals label, has been a hit for Electronic Arts, as well. In its Q4 earnings call, EA said it finished FY 2025 strong, thanks to EA Sports FC and Split Fiction, which had a “hugely successful” launch in March.

“Q4 also saw a strong launch of a new IP in Split Fiction from Hazelight Studios. This incredible title overperformed our expectations, captured global attention, and to date has reached nearly 4 million units sold,” EA CEO Andrew Wilson said in his prepared remarks at the earnings call. “This success is proof that shared experiences paired with great stories and varied gameplay have the power to break through and capture the imaginations of people around the world.”

EA CFO Stuart Canfield also called Split Fiction a “breakout success” and said the game sold nearly double the company's expectations.

Hazelight, meanwhile, has already started work on its next project, with studio director Josef Fares confirming in March that the next game was in very early stages of development.

Split Fiction launched on March 6 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X and received widespread critical acclaim. The co-op adventure title is one of the highest rated titles of 2025. The game crossed a million units sold in just 48 hours of launch.