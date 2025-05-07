Motorola Edge 60 Pro went on sale in India for the first time today (May 7). The new Motorola handset was launched in the country last week with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor under the hood. The new Edge series phone is now available for purchase via Flipkart and the Motorola India website. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It boasts a 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution. Customers can purchase the handset in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India, launch offers

Price of Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It can be purchased in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow colour options. As mentioned, it is currently available for purchase via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Motorola is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI offers on ICICI Bank credit cards. Flipkart is providing five percent cashback on purchases using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Furthermore, the phone will be available with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 5,667. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 20,600.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. It is confirmed to get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. It features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) Quad curved pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 446ppi pixel density, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is claimed to meet IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and gets a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and also supports face unlock.

Motorola has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Edge 60 Pro with 90W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. The handset also supports 5W reverse charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.