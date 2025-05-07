Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 May 2025 14:25 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 60 Pro has 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) Quad curved pOLED screen

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs on Android 15-based Hello UI
  • The Edge 60 Pro has a 6,000mAh battery
  • It is available in three colourways
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 60 Pro went on sale in India for the first time today (May 7). The new Motorola handset was launched in the country last week with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor under the hood. The new Edge series phone is now available for purchase via Flipkart and the Motorola India website. The Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It boasts a 6.7-inch display with 1.5K resolution. Customers can purchase the handset in two RAM and storage configurations and three colour options.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro price in India, launch offers

Price of Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. It can be purchased in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow colour options. As mentioned, it is currently available for purchase via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Motorola is offering up to six months of no-cost EMI offers on ICICI Bank credit cards. Flipkart is providing five percent cashback on purchases using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card. Furthermore, the phone will be available with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 5,667. Exchange offers are capped at Rs. 20,600.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro runs on Android 15-based Hello UI. It is confirmed to get three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. It features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) Quad curved pOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 446ppi pixel density, 4,500 nits peak brightness, and has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro has a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. On the front, it carries a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is claimed to meet IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance and gets a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and also supports face unlock.

Motorola has packed a 6,000mAh battery on the Edge 60 Pro with 90W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging support. The handset also supports 5W reverse charging. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 60 Pro, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Price in India, Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Google App for iOS Gets AI-Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text
Bitcoin Surges Past $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Concept Phone With 10,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India
  2. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  3. Vivo X200 FE May Launch in India Soon With Zeiss Cameras, More Features
  4. Bitcoin Hits $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins See Mixed Movement
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE's Price and Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  7. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs Launched
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Up for Sale in India: See Launch Offers
  9. Honor 400 Pro Price, Key Features Leaked Before Anticipated Global Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  2. Bitcoin Surges Past $96,400 Ahead of FOMC Meeting, Altcoins Show Mixed Movement
  3. Google App for iOS Gets AI-Powered ‘Simplify’ Feature to Break Down Complex Text
  4. Google Pixel Phones Receiving May 2025 Update With Bug Fixes and Latest Security Patch
  5. OnePlus Ace 5 Ultra With MediaTek Dimensity 9400+  Runs Geekbench; New OnePlus Earbuds Spotted on FCC
  6. Moto G86 5G Key Features Leaked; Could Launch With Up to a 6,720mAh Battery
  7. Anthropic Announces AI for Science Programme to Assist Researchers Accelerate Projects
  8. Samsung Tipped to Bring Phone Calls, Do Not Disturb and More Features to Now Bar With One UI 8
  9. GTA 6 Finally Gets Second Trailer as Rockstar Details Second Protagonist Jason, Story and More
  10. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-Inch, Surface Pro 12-Inch Copilot+ PCs With Snapdragon X Plus Processor Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »